2025 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 SWAC)
Head Coach: Terrell Buckley (1st season)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Mississippi Valley State's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The Delta Devils will face Southern in a non-conference game despite being conference opponents.

The full 2025 schedule for Mississippi Valley State is below.

2025 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Southern

Sep. 6: at Tarleton State

Sep. 13: at Southeastern Louisiana

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Texas Southern

Oct. 4: Florida A&M

Oct. 11: at Alabama A&M

Oct. 18: Lincoln (CA)

Oct. 25: at Alcorn State

Nov. 1: at Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 8: Jackson State

Nov. 15: Alabama State (Mobile, AL)

Nov. 22: at Prairie View A&M

* Italics indicate conference matchups

