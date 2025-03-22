2025 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 SWAC)
Head Coach: Terrell Buckley (1st season)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Mississippi Valley State's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The Delta Devils will face Southern in a non-conference game despite being conference opponents.
The full 2025 schedule for Mississippi Valley State is below.
2025 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Southern
Sep. 6: at Tarleton State
Sep. 13: at Southeastern Louisiana
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Texas Southern
Oct. 4: Florida A&M
Oct. 11: at Alabama A&M
Oct. 18: Lincoln (CA)
Oct. 25: at Alcorn State
Nov. 1: at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 8: Jackson State
Nov. 15: Alabama State (Mobile, AL)
Nov. 22: at Prairie View A&M
* Italics indicate conference matchups