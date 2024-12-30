2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 300 pounds
Career Statistics: 48 Career Games, 3,428 Career Snaps, 18 Sacks Allowed, 79 Pressures Allowed
Accolades: 1st Team All-SWAC (2024), FCS All-American Selection (2024), BOXTOROW HBCU All-American Honorable Mention (2024), HBCU+ National Player of the Year Finalist (2024), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Carson Vinson’s football journey began in Morrisville, North Carolina, where he honed his athleticism at Panther Creek High School. A dual-sport athlete, Vinson’s basketball experience as a center translated seamlessly to his role on the football field. Starting his high school career in 2016, Vinson played on both sides of the ball as a defensive and offensive tackle. By his junior season in 2018, he transitioned exclusively to the offensive side, focusing on guard and tackle positions.
During his senior year in 2019, Vinson continued to develop as a consistent presence on the offensive line, earning recognition for his size and technique. His high school career culminated with a commitment to Alabama A&M University in 2020, where he joined the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman.
Vinson’s early college career was marked by limited action. He appeared in three games as a freshman in 2020 and seven games as a sophomore in 2021. He had a breakout season in 2022, starting in all 11 games for the Bulldogs.
Vinson continued his dominance in 2023, earning All-SWAC honors from FCS Football Central. In 2024, he put together his best season, starting in 12 games and only allowing two sacks and 10 quarterback pressures. He was a finalist for the HBCU+ National Player of the Year, earning FCS All-American honors from multiple media outlets.
Scouting Report:
At 6-foot-7 and 300 lbs, Carson Vinson has the prototypical height for an offensive tackle, paired with a long, lean, and athletic frame. His standout physical attributes include exceptional arm length, which allows him to keep defenders at bay. While his weight is below average for the position, his athleticism and mobility help compensate for this limitation, making him an intriguing prospect in a zone-blocking scheme.
Vinson’s footwork and lateral quickness are among his strongest traits. His ability to change direction and move fluidly across the line of scrimmage allows him to excel in space, whether pulling, climbing to the second level, or executing reach blocks. His ability to stay square with defenders during run-blocking assignments ensures that he can seal the edge effectively. However, he struggles to generate consistent movement on solo blocking assignments and doesn’t always drive defenders off the ball, a limitation that may stem from his lighter frame.
In pass protection, Vinson demonstrates solid technique and patience, utilizing his length to control pass rushers effectively. His hand placement is commendable, and he shows the ability to reposition his hands inside the defender's frame to maintain leverage. While his anchor is generally reliable, heavier and more powerful rushers could pose a challenge, particularly when they engage his chest or exploit his occasional tendency to bend at the waist. These moments of imbalance can result in Vinson losing leverage, especially when defenders force him off his center.
Vinson’s ability to reach the second level and his strong body control make him a valuable asset in zone-blocking schemes. However, his timing in combination blocking can be inconsistent, as he sometimes engages too early or loses balance when trying to transition from one defender to the next.
Projection:
Carson Vinson projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect. His best fit is a zone-blocking scheme that leverages his length, mobility, and athleticism. His ability to protect the edge in pass protection and move effectively in space makes him an appealing option for teams seeking developmental depth along the offensive line.
While Vinson may not project as a Day 1 starter, his physical traits and technical foundation give him the tools to develop into a reliable backup tackle with the potential to earn a starting role in the right system. To reach his full potential, Vinson will need to add bulk and strength to his frame, improve his ability to generate movement in the run game and refine his consistency in combination blocking.
More FCS Football News
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jackson State RB Irv Mulligan
NFL Draft Scouting Report: William & Mary OL Charles Grant
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State OL Marcus Wehr
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.