2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama State DB James Burgess
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 186 pounds
Career Statistics: 66 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 5 INTs, 18 PBUs
Accolades: Preseason 1st Team All-SWAC Selection (2024), Preseason HBCU All-American (2024), HBCU Player of the Year Watch List (2024), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2024)
Background Report:
James Burgess showcased his talents at Huffman High School. A three-star cornerback, Burgess not only excelled on the football field but also made a name for himself on the basketball court. His contributions helped lead Huffman to an AHSAA 6A Basketball championship, further proving his athletic versatility. As a football player, Burgess was ranked No. 89 among cornerbacks in the Birmingham area.
In 2020, Burgess committed to Alabama State. During his freshman season, he saw action in five games, totaling 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three passes defended, flashing his ability to make plays in the secondary. After a quiet 2021 season, where he appeared in nine games but only registered five tackles, Burgess rebounded in 2022 with eight games played and four tackles. The 2023 season marked Burgess' most productive year at Alabama State. Playing in 11 games, he recorded 32 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended, showcasing his ball skills and ability to disrupt passing lanes.
Scouting Report:
At 6-foot-3 and 195 lbs, James Burgess has a rare combination of height and size for a cornerback, making him a physical presence on the outside. His muscular frame and long arms allow him to excel in press-man coverage, where he can disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage and use his size to his advantage in contested situations. Burgess is especially effective when he can engage early with receivers, using his strength and long stride to stay in position downfield.
Burgess's play style is built around his physicality, and he is best suited for deep zone coverage or press-man schemes that allow him to use his height and strength. In deep zone coverage, Burgess can challenge quarterbacks by utilizing his long strides to cover ground, making him a disruptive presence when the ball is in the air. However, his aggressiveness can sometimes lead to misplays, especially when he overcommits or misjudges the trajectory of the ball.
Despite his impressive size, Burgess has some limitations in his agility and fluidity. His linear speed and lateral quickness are average for the position, and he can struggle with transitions in off-man coverage, where his body control is less fluid. These issues sometimes lead to hesitation when reacting to sudden changes of direction by receivers. In man coverage, Burgess relies heavily on early physical contact to stay in phase with receivers; if he misses his initial press, faster receivers can outpace him.
One of Burgess' standout traits is his proficiency as a tackler. He demonstrates good run defense skills and isn't afraid to mix it up in the run game, making him a valuable asset in stopping perimeter runs. However, he needs to improve his ability to shed blocks more effectively, especially when defending against bigger receivers or tight ends in the run game. His contributions on special teams add further value to his overall profile, as he has shown the ability to contribute across multiple units.
Projection:
James Burgess projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect, with his best fit being in a system that maximizes his press-man coverage skills. His size and physicality make him a valuable asset for teams that rely heavily on defensive schemes where cornerbacks are tasked with disrupting receivers at the line of scrimmage. In these schemes, Burgess' ability to engage early and challenge deep passes can shine, even if his speed and agility may limit his effectiveness against faster, more agile receivers.
In summary, James Burgess is a big, physical cornerback who thrives in press-man coverage. While his agility and speed may present challenges, his height, strength, and tackling ability make him a valuable prospect for teams looking for size and physicality in their secondary.
