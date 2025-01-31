2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida A&M DB Kendall Bohler
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 195 pounds
Career Statistics: 105 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 INTs, 33 PBUs, 2 blocked kicks
Accolades: 2X All-SWAC Selection (2023-24), Aeneas Williams Award Semifinalist (2024), BOXTOROW HBCU All-American (2023), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
At Oconee High School, Bohler was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in football and track. Despite not being highly recruited, he chose to begin his collegiate career at Mercer University in 2019, where he played in two games as a true freshman, recording one tackle. Bohler transferred to Florida A&M University in 2021, where he began to carve out a significant role in the secondary. In his first season with the Rattlers, Bohler played in eight games, recording 10 tackles, eight passes defended, and one fumble recovery. The 2022 season marked Bohler’s emergence as a playmaker. Over 11 games, he totaled 23 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended, and one blocked kick. His instincts and athleticism earned him attention as one of the rising stars in the SWAC.
In 2023, Bohler’s production reached new heights. Over 13 games, he registered 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and 15 passes defended. His performance earned him the All-SWAC First Team honor. Bohler followed up with another strong season in 2024, appearing in 12 games and recording 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, five passes defended, and one blocked kick. His efforts earned him All-SWAC Second Team honors and recognition as an Aeneas Williams Award semifinalist.
Scouting Report:
Kendall Bohler is a 5-foot-11, 193-pound cornerback with a lean, muscular frame and excellent athletic traits. His lateral quickness, change of direction, long speed, and burst make him a formidable defender on the outside. Bohler’s zone coverage skills are a key strength. He demonstrates good balance and the ability to read and react to route concepts, though his trigger response can occasionally lag. In press-man coverage, Bohler’s physicality is evident, as he engages well at the line of scrimmage. However, he could enhance his ability to deny linear access to receivers, particularly against quicker pass catches.
In coverage, Bohler transitions smoothly and uses his length and recovery speed to challenge receivers at the catch point. His ability to recover quickly helps mitigate occasional lapses in tracking the ball. However, his tendency to overcommit on inside routes can leave him vulnerable.
In run defense, he is tough and physical, willingly engaging blockers and making plays on the perimeter. His ability to contribute on special teams, particularly in blocking kicks, further enhances his value as a well-rounded player. While Bohler’s overall athleticism and versatility are strong assets, his development in areas like route anticipation, tracking consistency, and denying inside leverage will be crucial to reaching his potential at the next level.
Projection:
Kendall Bohler projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect best suited for a zone coverage scheme that leverages his athleticism, physicality, and ability to read the quarterback. His proficiency in both coverage and run defense, coupled with his special teams value, makes him an appealing depth option for NFL teams. Teams seeking a physical, high-motor cornerback who can contribute on special teams will find Bohler to be a valuable asset.
In summary, Kendall Bohler is a dynamic and athletic cornerback with the tools to excel in a zone-heavy system. With continued development in technique and play recognition, he has the potential to earn a spot on an NFL roster as a depth cornerback and special teams contributor.
