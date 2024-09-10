2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jackson State DB Robert McDaniel
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 207 pounds
Career Statistics: 43 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 8 PBUs, 3 forced fumbles
Accolades: Second-Team HBCU All-American (2023)
Background Report:
Robert McDaniel's football journey began in Jackson, Mississippi, where he made a name for himself at Terry High School. As a senior, McDaniel's standout play on the field earned him the title of District 2-4A Co-MVP after he recorded an impressive six interceptions. His junior year was equally notable, as he tallied 31 tackles, six interceptions, and five pass breakups, solidifying his reputation as a ball-hawking defensive back with a knack for making big plays.
After high school, McDaniel's collegiate career started at Jackson State in 2019. Although his time there was brief, it laid the foundation for his development as a versatile defender. He then transferred to Mississippi College, where he played in six games, recording 20 tackles. McDaniel's journey took another turn in 2023 when he transferred to Alcorn State. It was here that he truly began to flourish, playing in ten games and recording 31 total tackles, including 20 solo stops, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups.
Scouting Report:
At 6-foot-2 and 215 lbs, Robert McDaniel possesses a rare combination of size, strength, and athleticism that sets him apart from many other defensive backs. His physical stature is particularly noteworthy for a cornerback, giving him a distinct advantage in matchups against larger receivers. McDaniel's size contributes to his good speed and outstanding length, making him a disruptive force on the field.
Primarily playing as a cornerback, McDaniel also demonstrated his versatility by aligning in the nickel, where his lateral quickness and leaping ability were on full display. His aggressive play style is evident in his ability to shock and shed blockers, making him an effective contributor in the run game. However, while McDaniel's physicality is a significant asset, his processing speed can sometimes be average, leading to occasional hesitations in diagnosing plays. Despite this, his quick burst often allows him to recover and make plays in close-range situations.
One area where McDaniel's physical attributes can be a double-edged sword is in man coverage. His stiffness in transitions can affect his ability to stay with quicker, more agile receivers, making him more suited to off-coverage roles where he can better utilize his size and speed. In zone coverage, McDaniel excels, showing good reactive athleticism and a strong ability to push to depth. He plays with patience and balance, allowing him to anticipate plays and make timely interceptions or pass breakups.
McDaniel's ball skills are another notable aspect of his game. His ability to track the ball in the air and make plays is a testament to his background as a high school standout, where he consistently demonstrated a knack for creating turnovers. As a tackler, McDaniel is very good, bringing a level of physicality that is crucial for success at the next level. His contributions to special teams further enhance his value, showcasing his willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win.
Projection:
Robert McDaniel projects as an adequate NFL rotational prospect, particularly in nickel or box safety roles, where his physicality, tackling ability, and versatility can be maximized. His size and skill set make him well-suited for these positions, where he can be an enforcer against the run and a reliable defender in zone coverage.
In summary, Robert McDaniel is a versatile and physically imposing defensive back with the potential to carve out a role in the NFL. His size, strength, and aggressive play style make him an intriguing prospect, particularly in roles that capitalize on his ability to tackle and cover in zone schemes. Whether as a nickel/box safety or a developmental cornerback, McDaniel's qualities could serve him well as he seeks to make his mark in the NFL.
