2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jackson State RB Irv Mulligan
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds
Career Statistics: 517 carries, 3,243 rushing yards, 6.27 YPC, 29 rushing TDs
Accolades: 3rd Team FCS All-American Selection (2024), BOXTOROW HBCU All-American (2024), 1st Team All-SWAC (2024), Walter Payton Award Finalist (2024), 2nd Team All-SWAC (2023), 2nd Team All-SoCon (2021), SoCon All-Freshman Team (2020)
Background Report:
Hailing from Beaufort, South Carolina, Irv Mulligan emerged as a multi-sport athlete at Whale Branch High School, excelling in both baseball and football. As early as his freshman season in 2015, he split duties as an outside linebacker and running back, showing glimpses of his offensive potential with 88 rushing yards and a touchdown in limited action.
By his sophomore year in 2016, Mulligan established himself as a dominant back, rushing for 1,678 yards and 25 touchdowns over 12 games. His performance earned him five Player of the Game awards. His junior season was equally productive, with 1,406 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns over 11 games while balancing duties as a middle linebacker. Despite an injury-limited senior campaign in 2018, Mulligan still produced 744 yards and 12 touchdowns in just five games.
Mulligan’s college career began at Wofford University in 2019, where he redshirted but showed flashes of potential with 128 rushing yards in limited action. By his redshirt freshman season in 2020, he took on a larger role, averaging 68 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns in five contests. His breakout season came in 2021 when he rushed for 859 yards and eight touchdowns across ten games.
After returning to Wofford as a senior in 2022, Mulligan transferred to Jackson State University as a graduate student for the 2023 season. There, he appeared in eight games, producing 567 yards and five touchdowns on 122 carries. Mulligan capped off his collegiate career in 2024 with a standout season, rushing for 1,245 yards and 13 touchdowns on 205 carries over 12 games.
Scouting Report:
Irv Mulligan is a 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back with a compact and sturdy build. His weight is well-distributed, and his muscular lower half aids in his ability to absorb contact. His physical frame allows him to maintain balance through hits, giving him notable contact balance and making it difficult to bring down on arm tackles.
Mulligan's strength lies in his short-area burst and change of direction, which allow him to navigate tight spaces and maintain momentum through congestion. His vision is above average, and he complements it with quick jump cuts and sharp angles, running with a good sense of tempo. Mulligan is adept at getting "skinny" in traffic, twisting through tight zones, and sustaining forward progress. While his long speed is average, limiting his ability to break away for explosive gains, Mulligan compensates with efficient movement and smart decision-making. He consistently finds gaps and utilizes his balance to stay upright after contact.
As a receiver, Mulligan brings added value to the offense. He has soft hands, making him reliable on screens, dump-offs, and flat routes. His versatility in the passing game provides offensive coordinators with options, particularly in third-down situations.
Additionally, Mulligan’s pass-blocking is a notable strength; he shows good awareness, technique, and willingness to engage defenders, which is critical for an NFL reserve back. His skill set translates well to both man/gap and zone-blocking schemes, where his vision, burst, and lateral quickness allow him to capitalize on open lanes.
Projection:
Irv Mulligan projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect with the potential to earn opportunities in mini-camp or training camp settings. His versatility as a running back who can contribute in the passing game and excel in pass protection gives him value as a situational back or a depth option.
While his average long speed and inconsistent finishing power may limit his upside, Mulligan's compact build, contact balance, and ability to produce in multiple roles make him a strong candidate for a practice squad or rotational backup spot.
More FCS Football News
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama State DB James Burgess
NFL Draft Scouting Report: William & Mary OL Charles Grant
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cal Poly EDGE Elijah Ponder
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State OL Marcus Wehr
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.