3-Star RB Nicholas Tramble Announces Commitment To Prairie View A&M
Three-star running back Nicholas Tramble announced his commitment to Prairie View A&M on Thursday.
The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder is from Aldine Davis High School in Houston, Texas. He committed to the Panthers over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, Rice, SMU, Texas State, UNLV, and multiple other FBS programs.
"H-Town we home baby," Tramble posted on social media.
Tramble is the No. 120 running back nationally and No. 247 prospect in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the fourth-highest-ranked commit in Prairie View A&M history.
Last season, Tramble earned first-team All-District honors after leading the district in rushing yards. He finished the year with nearly 1,100 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, posting over 1,200 all-purpose yards. The junior averaged 6.2 yards per carry and 99.9 rushing yards per game.
Over his first three seasons, Tramble has posted 2,478 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. He's recorded over 3,000 all-purpose yards, averaging over 100 all-purpose yards per game in each of his three seasons.
His recruitment took off after an impressive freshman season, where he earned second-team All-District honors. Tramble led the district in rushing touchdowns (10), while also posting 675 rushing yards on only 65 carries, averaging 10.4 yards per carry.
Tramble's commitment marks the first massive in-state recruiting win for new head coach Tremaine Jackson in the 2026 class.
