FCS Football Podcast: Prairie View A&M Head Coach Tremaine Jackson
Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Jackson was named the head coach at Prairie View A&M on Dec. 21. He previously spent three seasons at Valdosta State, going 30-9 overall with an appearance in the Division II national championship game. He led the Blazers to back-to-back GSC championships, winning 12 or more games in both seasons.
Jackson is the third consecutive Valdosta State head coach to make the jump to the FCS level, following Gary Goff (McNeese) and Kerwin Bell (Western Carolina). Samford head coach Chris Hatcher also coached at Valdosta State from 2000-06.
It will be a highly-anticipated return to the SWAC for Jackson. He played defensive tackle for Texas Southern from 2002-03 before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe. He also served as the defensive line coach from 2009-10 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2011.
Jackson discusses his transition from Valdosta State to Prairie View A&M, why Prairie View A&M is the premiere FCS program in Texas, the challenges of building a championship culture in college football, and how he plans to build Prairie View A&M into a national FCS contender.
He also shares his thoughts on the transfer portal's impact on college athletics and how his staff will approach building a roster in today's age of college football.
