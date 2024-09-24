Florida A&M-Alabama A&M Rescheduled Due To Hurricane Helene
The Week 5 matchup between Florida A&M and Alabama A&M has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene. The game has been moved to Friday, Nov. 29, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
Acting Athletics Director Michael Smith provided a statement regarding the decision to move the game.
"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff," Smith said. "Given the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Helene, we feel it is in everyone's best interest to reschedule the game."
The Rattlers are 2-2 on the season, with wins over Norfolk State and South Carolina State. Alabama A&M is also 2-2 this season but has failed to defeat a Division I opponent. The Bulldogs lost to Austin Peay in a 59-16 blowout, while the Rattlers lost a competitive FBS game against Troy in Week 4.
This decision also prevents Florida A&M from receiving an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs if the Rattlers fail to qualify for the SWAC Championship game. The Rattlers earned an at-large bid in 2021, losing to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round.
Alabama A&M will face Jackson State on Oct. 5 in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, AL. Florida A&M will open conference play against Alabama State on Oct. 5 in Montgomery, AL.
More FCS Football News
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 5 Ballot
FCS Football Recap: Week 4 Takeaways
Week 4 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 4 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
Behind The Numbers: Week 3 FCS Football Review
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.