Top 10 FCS Players To Watch In Week 0
The 2024 FCS football season begins this weekend as five FCS programs will headline the Week 0 slate.
Montana State and Delaware State will travel to face FBS opponents, while Tarleton State hosts McNeese State in an intriguing FCS out-of-conference matchup. Florida A&M and Norfolk State will meet in the 18th annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta. North Alabama will face SEMO in the FCS Kickoff game in Montgomery, Alabama.
Below we take a look at the 10 must-watch FCS players for Week 0.
10. Ty McCullouch (Montana State, WR)
Montana State has huge expectations after a disappointing finish to the 2023 season. The Bobcats have an opportunity to make a huge statement against an FBS opponent in Week 0. A major key for the Bobcats will be unlocking the passing attack, which could start with the emergence of Ty McCullouch. Despite being limited to eight games last season, McCullough led the Bobcats in receiving. He is a dynamic athlete that can be dangerous in open space. McCullough has the potential to have an All-American season for the Bobcats and it all starts this weekend against New Mexico.
9. Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, DB)
Florida A&M defensive back Kendall Bohler will step back into the spotlight this weekend as the Rattlers start their quest to repeat as Celebration Bowl champions. Bohler earned first-team All-Conference and HBCU All-American honors last season. He could be primed for an impressive performance against a Norfolk State offense that struggled through the air in 2023.
8. Takairee Kenebrew (North Alabama, WR)
Takairee Kenebrew is North Alabama’s career record holder for touchdown receptions (26) and returns for one final season with the Lions. He led the Lions with 669 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Kenebrew seems to always show up in the biggest moments, including 172 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Chattanooga last season. Expect head coach Brent Dearmon to scheme up some big plays for Kenebrew to get the Lions on the right track against SEMO in Week 0.
7. Brody Grebe (Montana State, DE)
Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe will start his campaign for the Buck Buchanan Award this Saturday against New Mexico. The senior is a two-time All-American and has 18 career sacks with the Bobcats. Grebe is emerging as a potential NFL prospect, and he has the ability to dominate games by himself. Look for him to set his mark against a New Mexico team that has a lot of inexperience along the offensive line.
6. Paxton DeLaurent (SEMO, QB)
SEMO's Paxton DeLaurent is one of the most experienced quarterbacks at the FCS level. He has been the starter at SEMO for two seasons though he hurt his shoulder after seven games last season. DeLaurent has thrown for 4,292 yards, 29 touchdowns, only eight interceptions, and completed 62% of his passes. He has also shown the ability to move outside the pocket, rushing for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. Look for DeLaurent to take some shots against North Alabama's defense early and often in Week 0.
5. Darius Cooper (Tarleton State, WR)
Tarleton State's Darius Cooper is the only returning FCS wide receiver who has posted a 1,000-yard season, which he recorded in 2022. Cooper was limited last season due to injury but led the Texans with five receiving touchdowns. Cooper is a downfield threat that averages almost 20 yards per reception in his career. It could be a massive weekend for the All-American wide receiver against a McNeese State defense that struggled last season.
4. Micah Davey (McNeese State, LB)
Offensive talent gets a lot of the hype entering the season, but McNeese linebacker Micah Davey is must-see televsion. He led the nation with 153 total tackles, despite playing only 10 games last season. Davey has a special combination of athleticism and physicality, which makes him one of the best defensive players in the nation. McNeese's matchup against an explosive Tarleton State offense is the perfect opportunity for Davey to make a statement on a national stage.
3. Clifton McDowell (McNeese State, QB)
Clifton McDowell has dominated offseason headlines after leading Montana to its first FCS National Championship appearance since 2009. He transferred to Temple this spring but entered the portal again and signed with McNeese. McDowell is a true dual-threat quarterback who could take over the game with his legs or arm. He rushed for 753 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing for 2,026 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. McDowell will have an opportunity to make a statement this weekend.
2. Kayvon Britten (Tarleton State, RB)
Another Tarleton State offensive player on this list should be an indication of what to expect from this offense in 2024. Kayvon Britten earned FCS All-American honors last season after rushing for 1,150 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has scored a touchdown in 10 of his 11 career games at Tarleton. He was also an All-Conference contributor at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before he transferred to Tarleton State. Britten could have a career day against a McNeese defense that allowed over 240 yards rushing per game in 2023.
1. Tommy Mellott (Montana State, QB)
Tommy Mellott has proven to be one of the most dangerous players in the FCS over the past two seasons. He is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 2,474 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in his career. Mellott will step into the full-time starter role after Sean Chambers' departure and if he stays healthy, could make a run for the Walter Payton Award. Despite his explosiveness on the ground, Mellott does need to show improvement in his passing mechanics. The full Tommy Mellott experience should be displayed in Week 0 as the Bobcats aim to defeat New Mexico.
Honorable Mention: Daniel Richardson (Florida A&M, QB), Edwin White Schultz (North Alabama, DB), EJ Core (Delaware State, TE), Joedrick Lewis (SEMO, DB), Terron Mallory (Norfolk State, DB), Bryce Norman (SEMO, LB)
