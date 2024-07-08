Top 10 Returning FCS Cornerbacks In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to rank the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS cornerbacks entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Fordham's Nahil Perkins, Eastern Illinois' Kaleb Lyons, South Dakota's Mike Reid, Howard's Carson Hinton, Alabama State's James Burgess, William & Mary's Jalen Jones, Gardner-Webb's Raequan Ousley, and Norfolk State's Terron Mallory.
Below are the top returning FCS cornerbacks in 2024.
10. Jordan Washington (Dartmouth)
Washington had a breakout junior campaign for the Big Green, earning All-Ivy honors. He recorded career highs in tackles (36), tackles for loss (4), and pass breakups (9). Pro Football Focus graded Washington as the No. 4 cornerback in the FCS last season. In 313 coverage snaps, Washington only allowed one touchdown and had the fifth-highest coverage grade among FCS cornerbacks.
9. Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M)
After starting his career at Mercer, Bohler has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in HBCU football. Bohler earned first-team All-SWAC honors and was selected as an HBCU All-American in 2023. He finished last season with the fifth-highest run defense grade among FCS cornerbacks. Over the past three seasons, Bohler recorded 72 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 28 pass breakups.
8. Ja'son Prevard (Morgan State)
Prevard made an immediate impact for the Bears last season, earning Freshman All-American honors. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder led the MEAC with eight passes defended and had the fourth-highest coverage grade in the conference. Prevard held opposing wide receivers to less than 160 receiving yards and only allowed one receiving touchdown last season. He finished the season with 22 total tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception.
7. Karon Prunty (North Carolina A&T)
Prunty started his career at Kansas, earning Freshman All-American honors for the Jayhawks. He is now a two-time All-Conference selection for the Aggies and earned HBCU All-American honors in 2022. In 327 coverage snaps, Prunty only allowed 19 receptions and one touchdown last season. Over his two seasons at North Carolina A&T, Prunty has recorded 75 total tackles, four interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.
6. Wande Owens (New Hampshire)
Owens transferred to New Hampshire after four seasons at Yale. The 5-foot-11, 211-pounder is a three-time All-Ivy selection, including first-team honors in back-to-back seasons. Owens finished last season with the 10th-highest tackling grade among FCS cornerbacks. Over his four seasons, Owens has recorded 165 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and 18 pass breakups.
5. Trevin Gradney (Montana)
Gradney stepped into a starting role with the Grizzlies and made his presence felt immediately. He led the Big Sky with five interceptions while recording 27 total tackles and 12 pass breakups. Gradney earned FCS All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honors. Pro Football Focus graded Gradney as the No. 3 cornerback in the FCS in 2023. In 352 coverage snaps, Gradney held opposing wide receivers to only 23 receptions and did not allow a catch in five games.
4. Oshae Baker (UT Martin)
Baker is a three-time All-Conference selection for the Skyhawks. He started his career as a Freshman All-American, while splitting time at safety and cornerback. Last season, Baker made the full-time move to cornerback and earned first-team All-Conference honors. Over the past three seasons, Baker has recorded 163 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions, and 31 pass breakups.
3. Isaiah Reed (Brown)
Reed earned first-team All-Ivy honors last season after leading the conference with five interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He ranked fourth nationally in interceptions per game. Pro Football Focus graded Reed as the No. 7 cornerback in the FCS, which ranked No.2 in the Ivy League. His run defense grade ranked No. 3 among FCS cornerbacks last season. Over his first three seasons, Reed totaled 132 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 28 pass breakups.
2. Dalys Beanum (South Dakota State)
Beanum is a two-time All-MVFC selection for the Jackrabbits, earning honorable mention honors in back-to-back seasons. He led the Jackrabbits with five interceptions, which ranked No. 5 nationally in 2023. Pro Football Focus graded Beanum as the No. 2 cornerback in the MVFC in 2023. Beanum held opposing wide receivers to one catch or less in seven games last season. Over the past three seasons, Beanum recorded 88 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, and 29 pass breakups.
1. Isas Waxter (Villanova)
After missing the 2022 season due to injury, Waxter established himself as one of the best defensive players in the FCS. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder earned FCS All-American honors after recording 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 2023. Pro Football Focus graded Waxter as the No. 1 cornerback in the FCS. Waxter finished the season with the third-highest coverage grade in the FCS after not allowing a touchdown last season.
