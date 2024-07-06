Top 10 Returning FCS Defensive Tackles In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to rank the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS defensive tackles entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Dartmouth's Josiah Green, Delaware State's Darren Cook, Maine's Izaiah Henderson, Weber State's Matt Herron, Davidson's Darryn Kindles, Wofford's Brandon Maina, Jackson State's Jeremiah Williams, and North Carolina Central's Quantez Mansfield.
Below are the top returning FCS defensive tackles in 2024.
10. Jalen Bell (Tennessee State)
Bell was limited to only one game last season due to a season-ending injury. He still made a massive impact against Notre Dame in Week 1, posting two tackles for loss for the Tigers. Bell started his career at Mississippi Valley State, where he was a two-time All-SWAC selection. Over his four seasons in Itta Bena, Bell recorded 113 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
9. Edward Bobino III (Stephen F. Austin)
Bobino has been an interior force for the Lumberjacks over the past two seasons. He is a two-time All-Conference selection, earning first-team All-UAC honors last season. Over the past two seasons, Bobino recorded 94 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. In 2022, Bobino posted the fifth-highest run defense grade among FCS defensive tackles.
8. James Ash (Florida A&M)
Ash had a breakout junior season for the Rattlers as Florida A&M won the first Celebration Bowl in program history. He earned All-SWAC honors after posting 32 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and one interception. Pro Football Focus graded Ash as the No. 19 defensive tackle in the FCS last season. Ash was the highest-graded HBCU interior defensive lineman and finished the season with the sixth-highest run defense grade in the nation.
7. Carson Primrose (Rhode Island)
Primrose transferred to Rhode Island after four seasons at Sacred Heart. He earned second-team All-NEC honors for the second consecutive season after recording 45 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Primrose as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the FCS last season. He posted the second-highest pass-rush grade among FCS defensive tackles. Over his four seasons at Sacred Heart, Primrose recorded 100 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
6. Nick Gaes (South Dakota)
Gaes returns as one of the most experienced defensive linemen in the MVFC. Last season, Gaes recorded career-highs in tackles (42), tackles for loss (10), and sacks (6). He started his career by earning Freshman All-American and MVFC All-Newcomer honors. Over four seasons, Gaes has recorded 111 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
5. Caleb Williams (Lamar)
Williams started all 11 games for the Cardinals last season, earning second-team All-Southland honors. He finished the season with 57 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Williams as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the FCS last season. His 90.2 PFF run defense grade ranked third among all FCS defensive linemen.
4. Jaden Taylor (North Carolina Central)
After starting his career at Mercer, Taylor has become one of the most accomplished interior defensive linemen in HBCU football. Taylor is a three-time All-MEAC selection, including first-team honors last season. He finished last season with the eighth-highest run defense grade in the FCS. Over the past three seasons, Taylor recorded 143 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
3. Dallas Afalava (Idaho)
Afalava exploded onto the scene as a true freshman, earning Freshman All-American and All-Big Sky honorable mention honors. He led the Vandals with eight tackles for loss and finished second on the team with five sacks. Afalava ranked No. 12 nationally and was the highest-graded interior defensive lineman in the Big Sky. He made his presence felt in Idaho's playoff run, recording eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in only two games. Afalava has the potential to emerge as one of the best defensive players in the nation.
2. Eli Mostaert (North Dakota State)
After being limited to three games due to injury in 2022, Mostaert returned with another All-Conference season for the Bison. Mostaert is a three-time All-MVFC selection while also earning Freshman and Sophomore All-American honors. Pro Football Focus graded Mostaert as the No. 8 interior defensive lineman in the FCS. Mostaert enters next season with 120 career tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks.
1. Marlon Taylor (Chattanooga)
Taylor has started 24 consecutive games for the Mocs, earning All-SoCon honors in back-to-back seasons. He posted career-highs for tackles (30), tackles for loss (9), and sacks (5.5) last season. Taylor posted the 10th-highest run defense grade among FCS interior defensive linemen, which ranked No. 1 in the SoCon. Over his first four seasons, Taylor has recorded 68 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Taylor is expected to be among the top FCS defensive line prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
