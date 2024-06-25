Top 10 Returning FCS Tight Ends In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to rank the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS tight ends entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Alabama A&M's DJ Nelson, Delaware State's EJ Core, Sacramento State's Coleman Kuntz, Mississippi Valley State's Jaxson Davis, Texas Southern's Jyrin Johnson, UC Davis' Josh Gale, and Richmond's Matt Robbert.
Below are the top returning FCS tight ends in 2024.
10. Sean McElwain (William & Mary)
McElwain had a breakout redshirt freshman season, ranking third on the team with 373 receiving yards. He earned CAA Rookie of the Week honors after posting a career-high six receptions for 113 receiving yards against Monmouth. His 73.8 Pro Football Focus receiving grade ranked second among tight ends in the CAA.
9. Keshawn Toney (South Carolina State)
Toney made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs last season, earning first All-Conference honors. He led the Bulldogs with five receiving touchdowns while also finishing the season with 20 receptions for 244 receiving yards. Toney had the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade among tight ends in the MEAC.
8. Rohan Jones (Montana State)
Jones transferred to Montana State this offseason after two seasons at Maine. He finished the 2023 season with 22 receptions for 240 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Jones also established himself as one of the most versatile tight ends in the country, finishing the season with 377 kick return yards.
7. Hunter Brown (Eastern Kentucky)
After starting his career at Saint Francis, Brown exploded onto the scene in his first season at Eastern Kentucky. He earned unanimous first-team All-UAC honors after posting a career-high 33 receptions for 387 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus graded Brown as the No. 11 tight end in the FCS last season.
6. Mason Gilbert (Maine)
After four seasons at Lafayette, Gilbert announced his transfer to Maine this offseason. He is a three-time first-team All-Patriot League selection after starting in 30 career games for the Leopards. At 6-foot-8, 255 pounds, Gilbert is a matchup nightmare and has the size to be an effective blocker for the Black Bears next season.
5. Tavarious Griffin (Alcorn State)
Griffin emerged as a dynamic weapon for Alcorn State last season, posting a career-high 317 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He earned first-team All-SWAC honors and was named an HBCU All-American. Griffin was PFF's highest-graded tight end in HBCU football and ranked No. 7 nationally among FCS tight ends.
4. Joe Stoffel (North Dakota State)
Stoffel has been an integral piece of the Bison offense over the past two seasons. He led the Bison with six receiving touchdowns last season, which earned him All-MVFC honorable mention honors. Stoffel's receiving grade ranked No. 10 among FCS tight ends in 2023. He enters his senior season with 577 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
3. JJ Galbreath (South Dakota)
Galbreath took his game to the next level in 2023 and helped lead the Coyotes to the No. 3 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs. He finished the season with the second-most receiving yards (579) among tight ends in the MVFC. Pro Football Focus graded Galbreath as the No. 10 tight end in the FCS, while his receiving grade ranked No. 6 nationally.
2. Carter Runyon (Towson)
Runyon made history last season as he became the first tight end in program history to earn All-American honors at the Division I level. He led CAA tight ends with 549 receiving yards while leading the Tigers in receptions (43) and receiving touchdowns (4). He finished the season as the highest-graded tight end in the CAA.
1. Cole Grossman (Montana)
Grossman missed the 2023 season due to offseason surgery but is set to return as one of the most accomplished tight ends in the nation. He recorded 873 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, which earned Grossman All-Big Sky honorable mention honors in back-to-back seasons. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior also earned back-to-back All-American honors before his injury and should be primed for another All-American campaign in 2024.