Top 10 Returning FCS Wide Receivers In 2024

The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to begin ranking the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS wide receivers entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters. Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Howard's Kasey Hawthorne, Villanova's Jaylan Sanchez, Fordham's Garrett Cody, Montana's Keelan White, and Colgate's Treyvhon Saunders.
Below are the top returning FCS wide receivers in 2024.
Top 10 Returning FCS Wide Receivers
10. Jared Richardson (Penn)
Richardson had a breakout sophomore campaign last season for the Quakers. He earned first-team All-Ivy honors and led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
In nine games, Richardson recorded 67 receptions for 788 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He earned Ivy League Player of the Week honors after posting a career-high 17 receptions for 191 receiving yards against Yale. He ended the season with a three-touchdown performance against Princeton.
Pro Football Focus graded Richardson as the No. 18 overall wide receiver in the FCS last season.
9. Takairee Kenebrew (North Alabama)
Kenebrew has established himself as one of the greatest wide receiver in North Alabama history. Over his career, Kenebrew has recorded 98 receptions for 1,838 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns.
Last season, Kenebrew earned second-team All-UAC honors from FCS Football Central. He posted 42 receptions for 669 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 receiving touchdowns tied the single-season record for the Lions.
Entering the 2024 season, Kenebrew holds the record for the most career receiving touchdowns in program history.
8. Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State)
Sobkowicz has started in 22 consecutive games for the Redbirds, earning second-team All-MVFC honors last season. He led the MVFC with 10 receiving touchdowns while recording 62 receptions for 843 receiving yards.
Pro Football Focus ranked Sobkowicz as the No. 16 wide receiver in the FCS last season. He had a career-high 11 receptions for 170 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns against Youngstown State in 2023.
Over two seasons, Sobkowicz has recorded 93 receptions for 1,220 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.
7. Bo Belquist (North Dakota)
Belquist has been an essential weapon for North Dakota's offense over the past four seasons. He started his career in spring 2021, earning MVFC All-Newcomer and FCS Freshman All-American honors.
Since his breakout freshman year, Belquist has led North Dakota in receptions and receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. He earned second-team All-MVFC honors in back-to-back seasons for the Fighting Hawks.
Over his collegiate career, Belquist recorded 206 receptions for 2,373 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. Belquist ranks No. 3 for career receiving yards and No. 2 in career receiving touchdowns in program history.
6. Darius Cooper (Tarleton State)
Cooper enters the 2024 season as the only returning FCS wide receiver with a 1,000-yard season. He had a breakout sophomore season with 54 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in only 11 games, earning first-team All-WAC honors.
Cooper was limited to only seven games due to injury last season but still led the UAC in receiving yards per game. He finished the season with 28 receptions for 622 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He earned third-team All-UAC honors.
Pro Football Focus ranked Cooper No. 14 among FCS wide receivers last season. Over his career, Cooper has recorded 88 catches for 1,735 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.
5. Carter Bell (South Dakota)
Bell has continued to be an impact player for the Coyotes over the past five seasons. He has earned All-MVFC honors in three consecutive seasons, including second-team honors last season as an all-purpose player.
Over his collegiate career, Bell has caught 140 passes for 2,164 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He also has recorded 371 punt return yards and one return touchdown.
Bell was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Week in South Dakota's upset over North Dakota State. He posted a career-high 908 receiving yards last season, which ranks No. 4 all-time in single-season program history.
4. Nick DeGennaro (Richmond)
DeGennaro transferred to Richmond after two seasons at Maryland. He made an immediate impact for the Spiders, recording 51 receptions for 522 receiving yards and one touchdown in his first season.
DeGennaro had a breakout junior season in 2023, earning the junior wide receiver second-team All-CAA honors. He was also named a Midseason FCS All-American. He caught 71 passes for 904 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns for the Spiders.
DeGennaro's 11 receiving touchdowns last season tied the single-season program record. He ranked No. 4 nationally in receiving touchdowns and No. 5 in the CAA for receiving yards.
3. Junior Bergen (Montana)
There is no debate that Junior Bergen is one of the most explosive players at the FCS level. He can flip a game's momentum on special teams and is a reliable threat at wide receiver for the Grizzlies.
Bergen had the best season of his career in 2023, earning consensus All-American honors as a return specialist. He also posted career highs for receptions (59), receiving yards (791), and receiving touchdowns (5).
Over his first three seasons, Bergen has caught 97 passes for 1,235 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He has also recorded 524 kick return yards, 896 punt return yards, and six return touchdowns.
This might be one of the more controversial selections due to Bergen's success as a return specialist. Bergen would be a consensus No. 1 among FCS return specialists, but he still has more to prove as a true No. 1 wide receiver next season.
2. Javin Whatley (Chattanooga)
Whatley wasted no time establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers at the FCS level. He earned Freshman All-American and SoCon All-Freshman honors in 2022.
Whatley built on his outstanding freshman season with another All-American season. He led the Mocs with nine receiving touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 977 receiving yards. He was a key piece for Chattanooga as the Mocs appeared in the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Over his first two seasons, Whatley has recorded 79 receptions for 1,381 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus graded Whatley as the No. 24 overall FCS wide receiver in 2023.
1. Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington)
Over the past four seasons, Chism has played in 41 games with 30 starts for the Eagles. He has earned All-Big Sky honors in three consecutive seasons.
Chism had the best season of his career in 2023, earning FCS All-American honors. He led the Eagles with 84 receptions for 932 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Pro Football Focus ranked Chism as the No. 16 overall FCS wide receiver last season.
Entering the 2024 season, Chism ranks No. 3 all-time in program history for career receptions. He also ranks No. 12 all-time for career receiving yards and his 5.5 receptions per game rank No. 2 in program history.
Over his collegiate career, Chism has recorded 226 receptions for 2,541 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.