Top Single-Season Rushing Performances In FCS Football History
- Monmouth Hawks
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Montana State Bobcats
- Youngstown State Penguins
- ETSU Buccaneers
- North Alabama Lions
- Lafayette Leopards
- Towson Tigers
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Lamar Cardinals
- Wofford Terriers
- Colgate Raiders
- Eastern Washington Eagles
- Furman Paladins
- Massachusetts Minutemen
- Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Richmond Spiders
- Albany Great Danes
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Butler Bulldogs
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Delaware State Hornets
- Boise State Broncos
- Florida A&M Rattlers
The FCS has a long history of game-wrecking running backs. Nine former FCS running backs have won the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player at the FCS level. In a span of eight seasons (1996-2003), six running backs won the award, including four straight from 1998-01.
The following is a list of the top ten individual rushing seasons within each decade. They are listed by rushing yards in that season. In the coming days, we will also look at receivers and defensive players through the decades of FCS football.
2020s:
1. 1,722 - Jaden Shirden, Monmouth (13 TDs, 2022)
2. 1,691 - Geno Hess, SEMO (21 TDs, 2022)
3. 1,673 - Pierre Strong, South Dakota State (18 TDs, 2021)
4. 1,623 - Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State (10 TDs, 2021)
5. 1,588 - Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State (13 TDs, 2022)
6. 1,578 - Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State (18 TDs, 2023)
7. 1,553 - Quay Holmes, East Tennessee State (17 TDs, 2021)
8. 1,508 - ShunDerrick Powell, North Alabama (18 TDs, 2022)
9. 1,478 - Jaden Shirden, Monmouth (10 TDs, 2023)
10. 1,460 - Jamar Curtis, Lafayette (15 TDs, 2023)
2010s:
1. 2,519 - Terrance West, Towson (41 TDs, 2013)
2. 2,274 - Marshaun Coprich, Illinois State (27 TDs, 2014)
3. 2,092 - Kade Harrington, Lamar (21 TDs, 2015)
4. 2,044 - Zach Zenner, South Dakota State (13 TDs, 2012)
5. 2,035 - Eric Breitenstein, Wofford (19 TDs, 2012)
6. 2,019 - Zach Zenner, South Dakota State (22 TDs, 2014)
7. 2,015 - Zach Zenner, South Dakota State (23 TDs, 2013)
8. 1,995 - Pete Guerriero, Monmouth (18 TDs, 2019)
9. 1,994 - John Crockett, North Dakota State (21 TDs; 2014)
10. 1,967 - Marshaun Coprich, Illinois State (23 TDs, 2015)
2000s:
1. 2,326 - Jamaal Branch, Colgate (29 TDs, 2003)
2. 2,096 - Jesse Chatman, Eastern Washington (24 TDs, 2001)
3. 2,079 - Louis Ivory, Furman (16 TDs, 2000)
4. 1,960 - Steve Baylark, UMass (15 TDs, 2006)
5. 1,945 - Omar Cuff, Delaware (35 TDs, 2007)
6. 1,924 - Tim Hightower, Richmond (20 TDs; 2007)
7. 1,884 - Josh Vaughan, Richmond (20 TDs, 2008)
8. 1,875 - Jordan Scott, Colgate (20 TDs, 2007)
9. 1,852 - David McCarty, UAlbany (13 TDs, 2008)
10. 1,847 - Marcus Mason, Youngstown State (23 TDs, 2006)
1990s:
1. 2,260 - Charles Roberts, Sacramento State (19 TDs, 1998)
2. 2,255 - Arnold Mickens, Butler (18 TDs, 1994)
3. 2,195 - Jerry Azumah, New Hampshire (22 TDs, 1998)
4. 2,082 - Charles Roberts, Sacramento State (22 TDs, 1999)
5. 2,079 - Archie Amerson, Northern Arizona (25 TDs, 1996)
6. 2,016 - Tony Vinson, Towson (23 TDs, 1993)
7. 1,957 - Aaron Stecker, Western Illinois (24 TDs, 1997)
8. 1,949 - Marcel Shipp, UMass (13 TDs, 1998)
9. 1,932 - Adrian Peterson, Georgia Southern (25 TDs, 1998)
10. 1,807 - Adrian Peterson, Georgia Southern (28 TDs, 1999)
1970s & 1980s:
1. 1,883 - Rich Erenberg, Colgate (20 TDs, 1983)
2. 1,816 - Kenny Gamble, Colgate (21 TDs, 1986)
3. 1,722 - Gene Lake, Delaware State (20 TDs, 1984)
4. 1,526 - Cedric Minter, Boise State (1978)
5. 1,274 - Ike Williams, Florida A&M (1978)
* FCS statistics are limited from 1978-89. The players above are some of the top running backs from those seasons who have verified single-season statistics.