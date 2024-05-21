2024 Abilene Christian Football Schedule
Abilene Christian finished last season 5-6 (3-3 UAC) as the Wildcats lost three of the final four games of the season. The Wildcats are searching for the first outright conference title since 2010 when the program won the Lone Star Conference at the Division II level.
Abilene Christian's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Texas Tech, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups. The Wildcats will also face conference foe West Georgia in a non-conference matchup.
The full 2024 schedule for Abilene Christian is below.
2024 Abilene Christian Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Texas Tech
Sep. 7: West Georgia
Sep. 14: at Northern Colorado
Sep. 21: Idaho
Sep. 28: at Utah Tech
Oct. 5: Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 12: at North Alabama
Oct. 19: Central Arkansas
Oct. 26: Bye Week
Nov. 2: Southern Utah
Nov. 9: at Austin Peay
Nov. 16: Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 23: at Tarleton State
* Italics indicate conference matchups