2024 FCS Playoffs: First-Round Schedule, How To Watch
The 2024 FCS Playoffs kick off this weekend with eight first-round matchups. The winner of each matchup will advance to the second round, where they will face one of the top eight seeds.
Below are all the first-round matchups for the 2024 FCS Playoffs.
FCS Playoffs First Round Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 30
Central Connecticut State at No. 10 Rhode Island (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Illinois State at SEMO (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at No. 16 New Hampshire (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Lehigh at No. 9 Richmond (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky at No. 11 Villanova (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Drake at No. 13 Tarleton State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Arizona at No. 15 Abilene Christian (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at No. 14 Montana (9:15 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
2024 FCS Playoff Bracket:
FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)