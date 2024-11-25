Fcs Football Central

2024 FCS Playoffs: First-Round Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Tarleton State wide receiver Darius Cooper
Tarleton State wide receiver Darius Cooper / Tarleton State Athletics
The 2024 FCS Playoffs kick off this weekend with eight first-round matchups. The winner of each matchup will advance to the second round, where they will face one of the top eight seeds.

Below are all the first-round matchups for the 2024 FCS Playoffs.

FCS Playoffs First Round Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 30

Central Connecticut State at No. 10 Rhode Island (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Illinois State at SEMO (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at No. 16 New Hampshire (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Lehigh at No. 9 Richmond (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Kentucky at No. 11 Villanova (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Drake at No. 13 Tarleton State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Arizona at No. 15 Abilene Christian (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at No. 14 Montana (9:15 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

2024 FCS Playoff Bracket:

Official 2024 FCS Playoff Bracket
Official 2024 FCS Playoff Bracket / NCAA

FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)

Published
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

