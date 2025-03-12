Fcs Football Central

2025 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule

2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 UAC)
Head Coach: Walt Wells (6th Season, 30-26)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Eastern Kentucky's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Louisville and Marshall, and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Eastern Kentucky is below.

Aug. 30: at Louisville

Sep. 6: Houston Christian

Sep. 13: at Marshall

Sep. 20: at West Georgia

Sep. 27: Nicholls

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: Austin Peay

Oct. 18: at North Alabama

Oct. 25: Tarleton State

Nov. 1: at Central Arkansas

Nov. 8: Southern Utah

Nov. 15: Abilene Christian

Nov. 22: at Utah Tech

*Italics indicate conference matchups

