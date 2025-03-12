2025 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 UAC)
Head Coach: Walt Wells (6th Season, 30-26)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Eastern Kentucky's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Louisville and Marshall, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Eastern Kentucky is below.
Aug. 30: at Louisville
Sep. 6: Houston Christian
Sep. 13: at Marshall
Sep. 20: at West Georgia
Sep. 27: Nicholls
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: Austin Peay
Oct. 18: at North Alabama
Oct. 25: Tarleton State
Nov. 1: at Central Arkansas
Nov. 8: Southern Utah
Nov. 15: Abilene Christian
Nov. 22: at Utah Tech
*Italics indicate conference matchups
