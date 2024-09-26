2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 260 pounds
Career Statistics: 138 total tackles, 48.5 TFLs, 26 sacks, 4 PBUs, 3 forced fumbles
Accolades: 2X 1st Team FCS All-American (2022-23), 3X Preseason FCS All-American (2022-24), UAC Defensive Player of the Year (2023), ASUN Defensive Player of the Year (2022), 2X 1st Team All-Conference Selection (2022-23), Buck Buchanan Award Finalist (2022)
Background Report:
David Walker’s journey from a multi-sport athlete in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to an emerging NFL prospect is one of versatility and development. At Stuttgart High School, Walker showcased his athleticism by excelling in three sports: soccer, basketball, and football. Early in his football career, Walker was listed as a wide receiver and linebacker during his sophomore season. However, his position evolved, and by his junior season, he found his niche as a defensive tackle, highlighting his physical transformation and adaptability on the field.
After graduating in 2019, Walker took his talents to Southern Arkansas University, where he redshirted his freshman year in 2020. After gaining experience and developing his game during his redshirt years, Walker had a breakout season in 2021, appearing in 11 games and recording 52 tackles, including 34 solo tackles and one forced fumble. His productivity caught the attention of Central Arkansas University, leading to his transfer in 2022.
At Central Arkansas, Walker continued to build on his success, totaling 66 tackles during his sophomore season, along with 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble. In his junior season in 2023, he continued to be a disruptive force, accumulating 57 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection in 11 games. Heading into the 2024 season, Walker will return as a senior, with scouts and teams closely watching his progression as he looks to position himself for the next level.
Scouting Report:
David Walker is an edge rusher with a rare combination of explosiveness, power, and quickness, making him an intriguing NFL prospect. At 6-foot-2 and 265 lbs, he possesses an average height for the position, but his strong, compact build and well-developed lower half provide him with the strength and power to excel at the point of attack. His weight distribution is ideal for an edge defender, giving him the ability to hold up against larger offensive linemen and create significant knockback on contact.
Walker’s game is built on his explosive first step and quick burst, allowing him to generate pressure and disrupt plays in the backfield. He is particularly effective at stacking and shedding blockers with urgency, often using violent disengagement techniques to defeat blocks and make tackles for loss. His power and stoutness at the point of attack allow him to control the line of scrimmage and redirect ball carriers. Walker’s core flexibility and ability to bend allow him to redirect in pursuit, and he showcases good closing speed when chasing down plays from the backside.
However, Walker’s aggressive pursuit can sometimes lead to him losing contain on the edge, as he occasionally overcommits in an effort to make a play. Additionally, while his ability to shed blockers and create disruption is impressive, his lack of length prevents him from consistently keeping offensive linemen at bay, limiting his ability to generate full extension in certain scenarios.
As a pass rusher, Walker’s get-off is above average, and he uses his explosiveness to convert speed into power effectively. His pass-rush arsenal, while not expansive, includes a speed chop, cross chop, and rip move, which have been effective at the college level. To become a more consistent threat in the NFL, he will need to expand his array of pass-rush techniques, adding more counters and refining his hand usage to win against higher-level competition.
Projection:
David Walker projects as a quality NFL rotational prospect, ideally suited for an odd-front defensive scheme as an outside linebacker or Sam backer. His blend of explosiveness, power, and ability to set the edge make him a valuable asset in stopping the run. At the same time, his speed-to-power pass rush offers upside as a situational rusher.
While he may not be projected as a high draft pick, Walker’s potential to develop into a solid rotational player makes him an appealing late-round target for teams looking to bolster their pass-rush depth and edge defense. His versatility and explosiveness give him the tools to succeed at the next level, making him a name to watch as he continues to rise in the ranks of NFL prospects.
More FCS Football News
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Morgan State DL Elijah Williams
Week 5 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 5 Ballot
Behind The Numbers: Week 4 FCS Football Review
FCS Football Recap: Week 4 Takeaways
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.