2025 North Alabama Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-9 (3-5 UAC)
Head Coach: Brent Dearmon (3rd Season, 6-17)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
North Alabama's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, an FBS matchup against Western Kentucky, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for North Alabama is below.
Aug. 30: at Western Kentucky
Sep. 6: at Southeast Missouri State
Sep. 13: Northeastern State
Sep. 20: at Illinois State
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: at Abilene Christian
Oct. 11: Central Arkansas
Oct. 18: Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 25: at Austin Peay
Nov. 1: at Utah Tech
Nov. 8: West Georgia
Nov. 15: at Tarleton State
Nov. 22: Southern Utah
*Italics indicate conference matchups
