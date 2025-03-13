Fcs Football Central

2025 North Alabama Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

North Alabama quarterback TJ Smith
North Alabama quarterback TJ Smith / Joseph Romans (UNA Athletics)
2024 Record: 3-9 (3-5 UAC)
Head Coach: Brent Dearmon (3rd Season, 6-17)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

North Alabama's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, an FBS matchup against Western Kentucky, and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for North Alabama is below.

2025 North Alabama Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Western Kentucky

Sep. 6: at Southeast Missouri State

Sep. 13: Northeastern State

Sep. 20: at Illinois State

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: at Abilene Christian

Oct. 11: Central Arkansas

Oct. 18: Eastern Kentucky

Oct. 25: at Austin Peay

Nov. 1: at Utah Tech

Nov. 8: West Georgia

Nov. 15: at Tarleton State

Nov. 22: Southern Utah

*Italics indicate conference matchups

