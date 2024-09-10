Buck Buchanan Award Power Rankings (Post-Week 2)
After each week of the 2024 college football season, we will look at the most outstanding players of the season. This power ranking lists the players we think are leading the race for the Buck Buchanan Award.
This list is not an official watch list and will be adjusted each week of the season. Over the next few weeks, there will be massive movement as teams shift to conference play. This ranking only factors in on-field performances from this season, not previous winners or career accolades.
Some honorable mentions include McNeese linebacker Micah Davey, Elon defensive back Jesse Powell II, Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor, Morgan State EDGE Elijah Williams, and Mercer linebacker Marques Thomas.
Below is the Week 2 Buck Buchanan Award power ranking.
5. Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, EDGE)
2024 Stats: 9 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 QBHs, 2 PBUs
After an All-American season in 2023, Ponder has continued to be a bright spot for the Mustangs. He has posted sacks in back-to-back games and leads Cal Poly with 3.5 tackles for loss. Ponder will have a great chance to add to his resume against overmatched opponents in the next two weeks.
4. Adam Bock (South Dakota State, LB)
2024 Stats: 21 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss
Bock has been the anchor of South Dakota State's defense for the past five seasons. He has led the Jackrabbits in tackles in back-to-back games, ranking 18th nationally. Last week against Incarnate Word, Bock had one of the best performances in his career with nine total tackles and three tackles for loss. Bock was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2021 and is on pace to be in the conversation once again.
3. Ben Bogle (Southern Illinois, LB)
2024 Stats: 20 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks
After a stellar freshman campaign, linebacker Ben Bogle is beginning to emerge as one of the nation's best defensive players. He leads the FCS in tackles for loss (7.5) and ranks No. 2 nationally for sacks (4.5). He also has the best defensive performance of the season, posting 12 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks against Austin Peay in Week 2.
2. Keyshawn James-Newby (Idaho, EDGE)
2024 Stats: 10 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Defense has been the key to Idaho's hot start and the face of that defense is Keyshawn James-Newby. Against two FBS opponents, James-Newby has posted 5.5 tackles for loss and leads the FCS with five sacks. He has also forced a fumble in back-to-back games, which ranks No. 2 nationally. After starting his career at Montana Tech, James-Newby has established himself as one of the best edge rushers at the FCS level.
1. David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)
2024 Stats: 10 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Walker has been one of the most dominant edge rushers in the FCS since 2022. He has continued to be unstoppable in the first two weeks of the season, posting 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. His performance against Arkansas State further validated why he is the top FCS prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker is primed for a massive performance in Week 3 against a struggling Austin Peay offensive line.
