Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker Selected No. 121 Overall By The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 121 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Walker established himself as the most dominant defensive player at the FCS level over the past three seasons. He capped his college career by winning the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the nation's top defensive player in the FCS.
Walker finished his career as a three-time unanimous FCS All-American selection. In one of the most impressive feats in college football, Walker was also named the conference Defensive Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons.
In 34 career games, Walker recorded 191 total tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, eight pass breakups, and six forced fumbles. He set the program's career records for tackles for loss and sacks, while also breaking the single-game record for TFLs with 6.5 against Tarleton State in 2024.
Walker is the 13th NFL Draft pick in Central Arkansas history. He becomes the first Bear selected since defensive back Robert Rochell in 2021.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.