FCS Football: Highest-Graded Defensive Players In 2024
We utilized the Pro Football Focus (PFF) database and grading system to examine the top FCS defensive players during the 2024 season.
Each player's PFF Grade represents their overall defensive grade for the 2024 season, including postseason performances. Only players who played 20% of the minimum number of snaps at each position were included in the rankings below.
*Note: These rankings are based on the PFF grading system and do not represent FCS Football Central's positional rankings.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Josh Barker (South Carolina State, 90.4)
2. Christian Dowell (UT Martin, 89.9)
T3. Bradley Clark (Central Arkansas, 86.9)
T3. Rushawn Lawrence (Stony Brook, 86.9)
5. Tyree Morris (Lafayette, 86.4)
6. Arias Nash (Mercer, 85.8)
7. Taylor Bolesta (Stony Brook, 85.6)
8. Elijah St. John (Long Island, 85.3)
9. Jeremiah Williams (Jackson State, 84.6)
10. Jalen Bell (Tennessee State, 84.4)
Defensive End/EDGE:
1. David Walker (Central Arkansas, 94.4)
2. Matt Jaworski (Fordham, 91.4)
3. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, 91.0)
4. Brody Grebe (Montana State, 90.8)
5. Jayden Broughton (South Carolina State, 90.6)
6. Keyshawn James-Newby (Idaho, 90.0)
7. Jeremiah Grant (Richmond, 89.9)
8. Malachi Bailey (Alcorn State, 88.7)
9. Riley Wilson (Montana, 86.8)
10. Mi'Quise Grace (South Dakota, 85.8)
Linebacker:
1. Noah Martin (Samford, 93.8)
2. Gideon Lampron (Dayton, 92.7)
3. Jaden Mosley (Samford, 91.3)
T4. Bryce Norman (SEMO, 91.0)
T4. David Meyer (UC Davis, 91.0)
6. Gavin Willis (Bucknell, 90.9)
7. GianCarlo Rufo (Georgetown, 90.8)
8. Tommy Ellis (Northern Arizona, 90.6)
9. Giovanni Iovino (San Diego, 90.1)
10. Sebastian Adamski (Drake, 88.8)
Cornerback:
1. Robert Carter (Robert Morris, 91.3)
2. Boogie Trotter (Tennessee State, 87.4)
3. Braden Price (Rhode Island, 86.9)
4. Jeremy Jonozzo (Dayton, 86.5)
5. Isaiah Wadsworth (Wofford, 85.9)
6. Devon Allen (Norfolk State, 85.8)
7. Kenny Selby (Sacred Heart, 85.7)
8. LaMarion Pierce (UT Martin, 84.5)
9. James Burgess (Alabama State, 83.9)
10. Dalys Beanum (South Dakota State, 83.6)
Safety:
1. Hayden McDonald (Columbia, 91.8)
2. Nick Peltekian (Lehigh, 89.7)
3. Colby Huerter (South Dakota State, 89.6)
4. Abu Kamara (Yale, 89.4)
5. Tommy McCormick (Idaho, 87.6)
6. Trayson Fowler (Charleston Southern, 87.5)
T7. Cam Chapa (Northern Colorado, 86.9)
T7. Mike Smith Jr. (Eastern Kentucky, 86.9)
9. Alex McLaughlin (Northern Arizona, 86.6)
10. C.J. Douglas (Samford, 86.2)
