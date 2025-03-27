FCS Football Podcast: Eastern Kentucky Head Coach Walt Wells
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 college football season.
After stints at Tennessee and Kentucky, Wells returned to Eastern Kentucky as the head coach before the 2020 season. He served as an assistant under legendary coach Roy Kidd from 1997 to 2002. He briefly returned for the 2015 season before accepting an assistant role at Tennessee.
Over his first five seasons, Wells has led the Colonels to two postseason appearances and a conference title in 2022. He was named the ASUN Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
The two discuss:
- Eastern Kentucky's remarkable run to the FCS Playoffs in 2024
- Mike Smith Jr.'s development and potential in the NFL
- The rise of the UAC and the overall strength of the conference entering 2025
- The impact of Roy Kidd on Wells' development as a head coach
- Thoughts on the current state of college football
- Difficulty of preparing young players to be immediate contributors
- The idea behind the annual 'Suits for Seniors' event
- The ongoing quarterback battle this offseason
- And much more
