FCS Football Podcast: Eastern Kentucky DB Mike Smith Jr.
Eastern Kentucky defensive back Mike Smith Jr. joined Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central on SI after the 2025 NFL Draft.
Smith established himself as one of the top FCS prospects in the NFL Draft, earning an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Despite not hearing his name called, Smith signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
In three seasons with the Colonels, Smith totaled 150 tackles, seven interceptions, and 25 pass breakups. He capped his career with FCS All-American honors and was a unanimous All-UAC selection.
The two discuss:
- His All-American career at Eastern Kentucky
- Navigating the pre-draft process this offseason
- His experience at the East-West Shrine Bowl
- Signing as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) with the Dallas Cowboys
- Leading Eastern Kentucky to the FCS Playoffs last season
- Turning down FBS offers to enter the transfer portal
- His advice to the next crop of FCS prospects entering the NFL Draft
- Advice he's received from former teammates in the NFL
- His versatility to play multiple positions for the Cowboys
- Which NFL player he models his game after the most
- And much more
