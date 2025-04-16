North Alabama Safety Edwin White Schultz Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The spring transfer portal continues to impact the FCS level as another All-Conference contributor is seeking a new home.
North Alabama safety Edwin White Schultz announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Schultz wasted no time in making an impact for the Lions, earning first-team All-UAC honors in 2023. He led the team with 87 total tackles, while posting six tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
He was named the Preseason UAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned FCS All-American honors before the 2024 season.
Schultz was limited to eight games last season, posting 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and three pass breakups. He earned second-team All-UAC honors despite missing the first four games of the season.
Schultz transferred to North Alabama after spending two seasons at Kansas, seeing action in 15 games for the Jayhawks.
In two seasons with the Lions, Schultz recorded 137 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.