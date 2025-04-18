Stephen F. Austin Lands Former Big 12 Freshman Of The Year
Former Baylor running back Richard Reese has signed with Stephen F. Austin. The move was first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports on Friday.
Reese became a freshman sensation with the Bears, rushing for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns. He set the program record for rushing yards for a freshman and ranked fourth in program history for rushing touchdowns.
He was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned first-team Freshman All-American honors. Reese also was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.
After his breakout freshman season, Reese started eight games as a sophomore and rushed for just over 300 yards and two touchdowns. His role in the rushing game continued to decrease in 2024 after the emergence of freshman Bryson Washington, who broke multiple school records.
In three seasons with the Bears, Reese recorded 1,519 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He also became a contributor on special teams, posting 394 kick return yards in 2023. He ranked No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 in kick return yards per return (32.8).
Reese is expected to be a major contributor for the Lumberjacks, who lose starting running back Qualan Jones to graduation. Jaylen Jenkins is set to return after rushing for 554 yards and three touchdowns last season.