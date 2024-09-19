Walter Payton Award Power Rankings (Post-Week 3)
After each week of the 2024 college football season, we will look at the most outstanding players of the season. This power ranking will list the players we think are leading the Walter Payton Award race.
This list is not an official watch list and will be adjusted each week of the season. Over the next few weeks, there will be massive movement as teams shift to conference play. This ranking only factors in on-field performances from this season, not previous winners or career accolades.
Some honorable mentions include Montana State's Tommy Mellott, Incarnate Word's Zach Calzada, Northern Iowa's Tye Edwards, Lafayette's Jamar Curtis, UC Davis' Lan Larison, South Dakota State's Amar Johnson, and Montana State's Scottre Humphrey.
Below is the Week 3 Walter Payton Award power ranking.
10. Targhee Lambson (Southern Utah, RB)
2024 Stats: 50 carries, 376 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs, 7.5 YPC
Southern Utah has emerged as a possible dark horse in the UAC with an FBS win and a competitive game against UC Davis last week. The Thunderbirds have struggled offensively due to inconsistent quarterback play, but Lambson has carried the offense. He is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and almost 400 rushing yards in only three games. The Thunderbirds have faced some of the best teams on their schedule, which could signal even more impressive performances from Lambson in conference play.
9. Eli Gillman (Montana, RB)
2024 Stats: 31 carries, 281 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 9.1 YPC
Gillman won the Jerry Rice Award last season and has taken his game to the next level over the first three games of 2024. He ranks No. 3 nationally for yards per carry and rushing touchdowns. Expect Gillman to see more carries as the competition increases for the Grizzlies.
8. Derek Robertson (Monmouth, QB)
2024 Stats: 64% comp, 1,135 passing yards, 11 passing TDs, 3 INTs
Despite a 1-2 start to the season, Robertson has been spectacular for the Hawks. In three games, Robertson has recorded 1,135 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging over 370 yards per game. Robertson will look to continue this impressive pace as the Hawks begin to face CAA competition.
7. Daniel Richardson (Florida A&M, QB)
2024 Stats: 68% comp, 699 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 1 INT
Daniel Richardson remains on the list after Florida A&M's bye week but will have a massive opportunity against Troy. Richardson has looked like the best quarterback in HBCU football, passing for almost 700 yards and six touchdowns.
6. DJ Smith (Mercer, QB)
2024 Stats: 77.7% comp, 671 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
DJ Smith showed this week that he could lead Mercer to a win over a ranked FCS opponent. Even though Smith did not have his best game, Smith still has one of the best resumes in the nation. He leads the nation in passer efficiency and ranks No. 2 nationally in completion percentage.
5. Kayvon Britten (Tarleton State, RB)
2024 Stats: 64 carries, 387 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 6.0 YPC
Britten ranks No. 2 nationally with 129 rushing yards per game, including a season-high 164 rushing yards against McNeese in Week 0. Tarleton State lost starting quarterback Victor Gabalis earlier this season and Britten has been the key to the Texans 2-1 start. He has a chance for another stellar performance against North Alabama in Week 4.
4. Paxton DeLaurent (SEMO, QB)
2024 Stats: 60% comp, 767 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 1 INT
DeLaurent will be able to make a statement against Southern Illinois this weekend. He led the Redhawks to a massive win over UT Martin in Week 2, recording 376 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. DeLaurent is one of the most savvy veteran signal callers in the FCS. He has continued to improve despite his Week 0 injury against North Alabama.
3. Maverick McIvor (Abilene Christian, QB)
2024 Stats: 65.5% comp, 1,032 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 0 INTs
McIvor will need to show improvement against Idaho in Week 4 to solidify his spot in these rankings. He is averaging 344 passing yards per game and has completed almost 66% of his passes. If he can continue to produce at this level against an elite Idaho defense, then McIvor could make a push into one of the top two spots.
2. Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB)
2024 Stats: 73% comp, 708 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 169 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
Miller remains one of the favorites for the Walter Payton Award after helping North Dakota State escape with a win over ETSU in Week 3. Miller ranks No. 3 nationally in passer efficiency and No. 6 in total offense. He has posted three or more total touchdowns in every game this season, including a spectacular performance against Colorado in Week 1.
1. ShunDerrick Powell (Central Arkansas, RB)
2024 Stats: 54 carries, 475 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 8.8 YPC, 156 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
There has not been a more dominant player in the nation than Central Arkansas' ShunDerrick Powell. Over the first three games, Powell has averaged 210 all-purpose yards per game, nearly 60 more yards than the next highest player. He recorded 125 or more rushing yards in every game this season and averages over 10.0 yards per touch. Powell is on pace for 1,900 rushing yards, 620 receiving yards, and 32 total touchdowns.
