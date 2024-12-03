McKinnell: Official Ballot For The 2024 Buck Buchanan Award
Stats Perform announced the finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the national defensive player of the year in FCS football.
I am honored to represent FCS Football Central as one of the 56 voters for these prestigious awards and the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll. As I have over the past few seasons, I post my Top 25 ballot each week and will continue that transparency with my award ballot.
Central Arkansas' David Walker, Mercer's TJ Moore, and Richmond's Jeremiah Grant will attend the FCS National Award Banquet as the top three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award.
Each voter is asked to rank their top five players from the list of finalists with the No. 1 being their top choice for the award. The winner of the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
Below is my official ballot for the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award.
After transferring from Cal Poly, David Meyer made an immediate impact for the Aggies. He ranked No. 9 nationally in interceptions (4) and solo tackles per game (5.3). Meyer finished No. 2 in the Big Sky with 104 total tackles while setting the new single-season program record with 63 solo tackles. His 91.9 PFF coverage grade led all FCS linebackers and ranked No. 3 nationally at the FCS level. Meyer finished the season with the eighth-highest defensive grade among FCS players, ranking No. 4 among FCS linebackers.
After earning All-SoCon honors in 2022, Mercer's TJ Moore had a breakout senior season, setting the single-season program record with seven interceptions. Moore's seven interceptions led the nation while ranking No. 5 nationally in passes defended (18). In 456 coverage snaps, Moore only allowed two touchdown passes and held opposing quarterbacks to a 48.9% completion percentage. Moore ranked No. 11 among FCS cornerbacks in defensive grade while ranking Top 20 in tackling and coverage grade in the nation.
South Dakota's Mi'Quise Grace had a breakout sophomore campaign, earning the honor of MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. Grace led the MVFC in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (17.5), ranking Top 15 nationally in both categories. He finished with the seventh-highest defensive grade among FCS defensive ends while leading all FCS in run defense grade. Grace dominated two of the best offensive lines in the FCS, recording five tackles for loss and three sacks against North Dakota State and South Dakota State. He posted a tackle for loss or more in nine of South Dakota's 11 games this season.
Morgan State's Elijah Williams has been among the most underrated players at the FCS level. He finishes his career as the all-time leader in sacks (31) and tackles for loss (52) at Morgan State while ranking seventh all-time in MEAC history in sacks. Williams ranked No. 7 nationally in sacks (11) and No. 20 in tackles for loss (15) while being one of the most versatile defensive linemen in the FCS. He finished the season with the third-highest defensive grade among FCS defensive ends, ranking No. 5 in pass rush grade.
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker has been one of the most dominant players in the nation over the past three seasons. He ranked No. 3 nationally in tackles for loss (23), No. 10 in sacks (10.5), and No. 3 in forced fumbles (4). Walker finished the regular season as the highest-graded defensive player at the Division I level while ranking No. 2 among FCS players in pass rush grade. Many people will only consider the box score impact of these finalists, but there has not been a more impactful defensive player at the FCS level than Walker.