Walter Payton Award Power Rankings (Post-Week 1)
After each week of the 2024 college football season, we will take a look at the most outstanding players of the season. This power ranking will list the players we think are currently leading the race for the Walter Payton Award.
This list does not serve as an official watch list and will be adjusted each week of the season. There will be massive movement over the next few weeks as teams shift to conference play. This ranking only factors in on-field performances from this season, not previous winners or career accolades.
Below is the Week 1 Walter Payton Award power ranking.
10. Draylen Ellis (Tennessee State, QB)
2024 Stats: 63.6% comp, 356 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 INT
Ellis had a breakout performance against Mississippi Valley State in Week 1. He showed poise in the pocket and threw for over 350 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout victory. Ellis will face a much tougher test in Week 2 as the Tigers travel to face No. 2 North Dakota State.
9. Davin Wydner (West Georgia, QB)
2024 Stats: 68.6% comp, 271 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 58 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Wydner helped introduce West Georgia to the FCS with a huge upset win over Samford in Week 1. He led an electric offensive attack with 271 passing yards and three total touchdowns. He also averaged 5.8 yards per carry, which led the rushing attack. Wydner will have to continue his impressive trajectory against Abilene Christian in Week 2.
8. Cole Gonzales (Western Carolina)
2024 Stats: 62.9% comp, 211 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 75 rushing yards
Western Carolina held a 21-17 lead over NC State going into the fourth quarter, but fell just short of a massive Top 25 FBS upset. Gonzales was a key piece in this upset bid, leading the Catamounts in passing and rushing. Gonzales will have another great opportunity to make a statement against Campbell in Week 2.
7. DJ Smith (Mercer, QB)
2024 Stats: 83.3% comp, 331 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD
Smith introduced himself to the FCS landscape in Week 1 with an electric performance. He passed for over 330 yards, completed over 80% of his passes, and recorded four total touchdowns. Smith will have a chance to build on his outstanding Week 1 performance against Bethune-Cookman this weekend.
6. Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, WR)
2024 Stats: 12 receptions, 173 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 14.4 YPC
Efton Chism III showed the world why he is the best wide receiver in the FCS with his Week 1 performance. He led the Eagles with 12 receptions for over 170 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He can be a deep threat while also doing damage underneath due to his elusiveness and route running. Chism should have another massive game in Week 2 as the Eagles host Drake this weekend.
5. Daniel Richardson (Florida A&M, QB)
2024 Stats: 66.2% comp, 568 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 46 rushing yards
Unlike the other players on this list, Richardson has already played in two games this season and has been phenomenal for the Rattlers. His heroics have helped the Rattlers escape with the win after trailing by 11 or more points in back-to-back games. He is completing almost 70% of his passes for over 500 yards and zero interceptions. Richardson will face some tough tests in the next two weeks as the Rattlers travel to face Miami and Troy in FBS matchups.
4. Kekoa Visperas (Eastern Washington, QB)
2024 Stats: 89.3% comp, 275 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, 29 rushing yards
We discussed his No. 1 target earlier, but Visperas deserved a spot in these rankings after an electric performance against Monmouth. Visperas seemed to take his game to the next level in his second season as the starter. He was efficient, completing almost 90% of his passes, while also throwing for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns.
3. ShunDerrick Powell (Central Arkansas, RB)
2024 Stats: 15 attempts, 176 rushing yards, 11.7 YPC, 2 rushing TDs, 3 receptions, 50 receiving yards
Central Arkansas had Arkansas State on the ropes before a botched touchdown call allowed the Red Wolves to escape with the win. ShunDerrick Powell was a key piece to the explosive offensive attack, recording over 220 total yards on only 18 touches. He averaged 12.6 yards per touch in this game, including an 81-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
2. Maverick McIvor (Abilene Christian, QB)
2024 Stats: 70.6% comp, 506 passing yards, 3 passing TDs
McIvor flashed his true potential this past weekend as the Wildcats were one-point away from an upset against Texas Tech in Week 1. The Wildcats rolled up over 50 points and 600 yards of offense, including over 500 passing yards from McIvor. The Wildcats fell just short of an overtime victory, but McIvor can make another statement against West Georgia in Week 2.
1. Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB)
2024 Stats: 81.8% comp, 277 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 81 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
When considering the level of competition and overall performance, no offensive player at the FCS level was more impressive than Cam Miller. Miller accounted for 358 of North Dakota State's 449 total yards against Colorado in Week 1. He was efficient, completing 18-of-22 passes and consistently kept drives alive with his legs. If Miller continues this level of play, he may be the favorite to win the Walter Payton Award this season.
