Week 0 FCS Football Preview & Predictions

We preview and make our official predictions for the top FCS games on the Week 0 slate right here. You can find more information on the biggest storylines and games each week on our preview show.
McNeese at No. 21 Tarleton State
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Tarleton State is eligible for the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history. The Texans will have a chance to make an early statement in Week 0.
The offense will be led by All-American running back Kayvon Britten, who led the Texans with 1,150 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns last season. All-American Darius Cooper is the only returning wide receiver in the FCS that has recorded a 1,000-yard season. Cooper was limited to seven games last season due to injury but recorded 1,063 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.
Tarleton State's defense is the question mark, but multiple instant impact contributors were added this offseason. Former Benedict cornerback Ja'Voni Melidor was an All-Conference player for the Tigers, leading the team with four interceptions in 2023. The Texans also added former Mississippi Valley State safety Omar Emmons, who earned PFF All-American honors last season.
McNeese may be one of the biggest unknowns in the FCS next season after the Cowboys signed 20 FBS transfers this offseason. The Cowboys aimed to flip a roster that finished last season 1-10, with the lone win coming in a forfeit against Northwestern State.
Former Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell joins the offense after being named the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year in 2023. McDowell recorded 2,026 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 753 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns last season. He brings a dual-threat ability that should help take this McNeese offense to the next level.
Defensively, McNeese struggled last season as the Cowboys allowed over 440 yards per game. All-American linebacker Micah Davey was the lone bright spot, leading the FCS in total tackles (153). The Cowboys added multiple transfers that should step into starting roles, including Dartmouth linebacker Marques White and Louisiana-Monroe's Tristan Driggers.
McNeese should be a much-improved team next season, but the Texans will have too much firepower on Saturday afternoon. I expect Tarleton State to pull away in the second half behind another impressive performance from Britten.
Prediction: Tarleton State (41-23)
North Alabama vs Southeast Missouri State
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
North Alabama will make its second consecutive appearance in the FCS Kickoff after a competitive loss to Mercer last season. The Lions seemed primed to take a step forward in Year 2 under head coach Brent Dearmon.
Stanford transfer Ari Patu was named the starter after playing eight games for the Cardinal, including one start against Oregon State. Patu is a former four-star recruit who earned All-League honors and was invited to the 2021 Polynesian Bowl. He will be surrounded by plenty of weapons led by All-Conference selection Takairee Kenebrew and Kansas transfer Takana Scott.
The Lions return nine starters on defense but will need to improve after ranking No. 104 nationally in total defense. Safety Edwin White-Schultz was a breakout superstar last season, recording 87 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks. He was named the Preseason UAC Defensive Player of the Year. Defensive lineman Kam'ron Green is a player to watch after recording 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks over the past two seasons.
SEMO is looking to rebound from a disappointing 4-7 season, defined by close losses and injuries. The Redhawks are making their first appearance in the FCS Kickoff game.
Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was limited last season due to injury but has recorded over 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He must build chemistry with multiple new weapons, including JUCO transfer running back Brandon Epton Jr. Epton rushed for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Kyron Downing, Tristan Smith, and Dorian Anderson are expected to step into more prominent roles at wide receiver.
The defense returns six starters but will need to improve after being ranked No. 103 nationally in yards per play allowed. All-American linebacker Bryce Norman returns after leading the Redhawks in tackles for three consecutive seasons. The secondary returns plenty of experience, led by cornerback Joedrick Lewis and Ty Leonard. The most significant question mark will be SEMO's ability to rush the passer after ranking last in the Big South-OVC in sacks last season.
SEMO enters this game as the heavy favorite, but the Lions have all the pieces to pull off the upset this weekend. This should be one of the most competitive games of the weekend, but I expect North Alabama to escape with a close win in Montgomery.
Prediction: North Alabama (24-20)
Florida A&M vs Norfolk State
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
The road back to the Celebration Bowl starts in Atlanta on Saturday, as Florida A&M looks to become the first SWAC program to repeat as Celebration Bowl champions.
Florida Atlantic transfer Daniel Richardson was named the starting quarterback earlier this week. He recorded 2,001 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season for the Owls. He will be protected by one of the most experienced offensive lines in the conference, which returns four players with starting experience.
The Rattlers only return two starters from last season's defense, which ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense. All-American defensive back Kendall Bohler returns after recording three interceptions and 28 pass breakups over the past three seasons. Defensive tackle James Ash and defensive end Allen Smith Jr. will anchor the defensive line.
Norfolk State has struggled under head coach Dawson Odums, finishing 5-17 over the past two seasons. The Spartans enter this season with optimism after having the most preseason All-Conference selections in the MEAC.
All-Conference quarterback Otto Kuhns will miss the season's first four games, which thrusts JUCO transfer Jalen Daniels into the spotlight. Daniels recorded 1,282 passing yards and nine touchdowns in only eight games last season. The Spartans can lean on a deep running back room led by X'Zavion Evans and Kevon King. The Spartans also return four starters from last season's offensive line unit, which features Freshman All-American Samuel Eskridge.
Defensively, the Spartans were one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation, allowing over 200 yards per game. The secondary is the lone bright spot, led by All-Conference selections Terron Mallory and RJ Coles. Linebacker AJ Richardson earned Freshman All-American honors last season after posting 69 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks.
There were plenty of questions surrounding Florida A&M this offseason after Willie Simmons' departure to Duke, but the Rattlers have a significant talent advantage in this game. I expect the Rattlers to make a statement in primetime to kick off the James Colzie era.
Prediction: Florida A&M (38-10)
No. 4 Montana State at New Mexico
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (FS1)
Montana State has a chance to win its first game against an FBS opponent since 2006. It is rare to see an FCS program enter a game as a double-digit favorite against an FBS team, but the Bobcats are 13.5-point favorites over New Mexico.
Quarterback Tommy Mellott will have a chance to shine in this game as he will assume the full-time starting role after Sean Chambers' departure. Mellott is one of the most explosive weapons in the nation, rushing for over 2,400 yards and recording over 50 total touchdowns in his career.
Mellott leads a Montana State offense that has averaged over 290 yards rushing per game in back-to-back seasons. New Mexico struggled against the run last season, ranking No. 103 nationally in rushing defense. Scottre Humphrey will start at running back after recording 441 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in only nine games in 2023. The Bobcats also return last season's leading wide receiver, Ty McCullouch, who recorded 473 receiving yards.
Montana State's defense returns eight starters, including All-American defensive end Brody Grebe. The Bobcats will be challenged by quarterback Devon Dampier, who had a stellar freshman season in 2023. Dampier is a dangerous weapon for the Lobos, posting 328 rushing yards, 10 total touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
New Mexico had to replace all five starters on the offensive line, which should create plenty of opportunities for Montana State's defensive line. The Bobcats will also be able to lean on an experienced secondary that returns multiple key starters. Safety Rylan Ortt led the Bobcats with three interceptions, while Andrew Powell and Jon Johnson return at cornerback after solid seasons.
Montana State will have the most talented roster this weekend and should have the advantage at almost every position. The Bobcats will lean on their rushing attack and Mellott could make an early statement for the Walter Payton Award.
Prediction: Montana State (31-17)
