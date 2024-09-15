Week 3 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 3 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 3)
No. 1 South Dakota State 24, Augustana 3
No. 2 North Dakota State 38, ETSU 35
No. 4 Idaho 41, No. 17 UAlbany 13
No. 5 Villanova 14, Towson 13
No. 6 South Dakota, Portland State (Canceled due to illness)
No. 7 Central Arkansas 45, Austin Peay 17
No. 8 Montana 59, Morehead State 2
No. 9 Southern Illinois 35, No. 12 Incarnate Word 28
No. 10 North Dakota 52, Idaho State 28
No. 11 Sacramento State 34, No. 24 Nicholls 7
No. 13 William & Mary 28, Wofford 21
No. 23 Mercer 10, No. 14 Chattanooga 3
No. 15 UC Davis 24, Southern Utah 21
No. 18 Illinois State 51, Western Illinois 34
No. 19 Lafayette 56, Marist 14
Lamar 17, No. 20 Weber State 16
Duquesne 28, No. 21 Youngstown State 25
Western Carolina 24, No. 22 Elon 17
No. 25 Abilene Christian 24, Northern Colorado 22
Honorable Mentions:
Richmond 38, Charleston Southern 0
Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3
Northwestern 31, Eastern Illinois 7
Furman 48, Stetson 7
Rhode Island 21, Campbell 9
Samford 12, Alabama State 7
North Carolina 45, North Carolina Central 10
Central Connecticut State 27, Saint Francis 20
