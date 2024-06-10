Florida Gators Baseball Secures Third Commitment From Transfer Portal
A day after securing a spot in the College World Series for the second consecutive year Sunday, Florida Gators baseball earned its third commitment via the transfer portal.
Former Miami Hurricanes utility player Blake Cyr announced his commitment to the Gators on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. Cyr played a major role with Miami before breaking his thumb this season. In 25 games, the sophomore posted a .284/.397/.537 slash line.
During his freshman season, Cyr was a star for the Hurricanes, starting 59 out of 60 games. He hit .305 with a .427 OBP, recording 17 home runs and 63 RBI. He also earned multiple honors as a freshman, securing a spot on the All-ACC Freshman Team and earning a consensus Freshman All-American nomination.
Cyr has experience in both the outfield and infield, mostly playing in left field and second base. But with second baseman Cade Kurland returning to Florida next season, Cyr will likely compete for an outfield spot. Current Gators starting left fielder Tyler Shelnut will leave the program after graduating this season.
Cyr will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The rising junior is the third transfer the Gators have landed this spring. He joins Jacksonville’s Justin Nadeau and Texas Tech’s Landon Stripling as the other transfers who will join the Gators next season.
The Gators are experiencing success on the recruiting trail and field this month. After defeating Clemson, 11-10, in walk-off fashion Sunday, Florida now prepares to face Texas A&M in the opening round of the Men’s College World Series.
Florida will square off against Texas A&M either Friday or Saturday.