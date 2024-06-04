Florida Gators vs. Clemson Tigers Game Time Revealed, Ashton Wilson Named MVP
After defeating Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional Final on Monday, Florida Gators baseball’s times and dates for its Super Regional against the Clemson Tigers were announced Tuesday morning.
The Clemson Super Regional is a best-of-three series, and Game 1 is Saturday at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Game 2 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m., also on ESPN. And if necessary, a Game 3 will be played Monday with a time still to be determined.
This will be the Gators and Tigers’ first matchup against each other since Feb. 27, 1983. Florida leads the all-time series with a record of 18-12, but it's been 41 years since Florida and Clemson have faced off.
Florida won three-games in a row in Stillwater including back to back victories over host Oklahoma State to advance.
For his efforts, Ashton Wilson was named MVP of the Stillwater Regional, joining Jac Caglianone, Dale Thomas, Colby Shelton, and Brandon Neely on the All-Tournament team.
2024 NCAA Stillwater Regional All-Tournament:
C Ian Daugherty, Oklahoma State
1B Jac Caglianone, Florida
2B Rhett Stokes, Nebraska
3B Dale Thomas, Florida
SS Colby Shelton, Florida
LF Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State
CF Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State
RF Ashton Wilson, Florida
P Brandon Neely, Florida
P Brian Holiday, Oklahoma State
DH Gabe Swansen, Nebraska
MVP Ashton Wilson, Florida