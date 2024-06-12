Florida Gators Jac Caglianone Named Two-Way Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Florida Gators baseball first baseman and left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone was named the Two-Way Player of the Year by Perfect Game College Baseball.
After getting snubbed of being a Golden Spikes Finalist, Caglianone took home PG College Baseball’s Two-Way POY Award for the second consecutive year.
Caglianone has done it all throughout the Gators’ season and during their remarkable postseason run.
As Florida heads to the College World Series for the second straight year, Caglianone has tallied a .411 batting average, 33 home runs, 68 RBI and a .860 slugging percentage, all leading the team.
Nationally, he’s tied for second in home runs behind Georgia’s Charlie Condon, sixth in batting average, tied for fourth in hits (97) and fourth in slugging percentage.
On the mound, he’s recorded a 4.71 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 72 ⅔ innings. He also has limited opponents to a .225 batting average against.
Despite being left off as a Golden Spikes Finalist, none of the finalists will be playing in Omaha. Caglianone will be, and he has a chance to tie or become the record-holder for the most home runs hit in Florida baseball history. He’s hit 73 total during his time with the Gators and is one behind Matt LaPorta, who hit 74 during his time with the program.
UF will open College World Series play against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday at 7 p.m. in Omaha. The Gators took two-out-of-three against the Aggies in their first SEC series of the season in March.