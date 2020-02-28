Florida vs. Troy: Series Preview and Information

Gators baseball returns to action after a brief hiatus, with inclement weather postponing the midweek games, with a three-contest series at home against Troy (8-1) this weekend.

Florida (8-0) is off to a hot start in 2020, climbing to the No. 1 spot in D1Baseball rankings after sweeping the former No, 1 Miami Hurricanes last weekend. With a hot bat and sound, consistent pitching from the starters and throughout the bullpen, it's hard to see any unranked team slowing the Gators down.

Though, Troy certainly presents a challenge. The Gators will see RHP Levi Thomas (2-0, 0.00 ERA) on the mound for the Trojans to start the series, and he has yet to allow a run through 11 innings pitched, striking out 25 batters faced along the way.

While the Gators rank 10th nationally with 85 hits and are averaging 8.1 runs per game, there's no doubt a pitcher of Thomas' caliber can wreck a gameplan.

Troy has defeated a ranked opponent at least once each season over the past four years, however, the Trojans haven't faced the nation's No. 1 team since 2008, according to Troy's athletics website.

Below is all of the information you need to know ahead of the Florida vs. Troy series.

Florida vs. Troy series information

All three games will be played at McKethan Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. You can watch each game on SEC Network+.

Game 1: Friday, 2/28/2020, 6:30 P.M.

Florida - RHP Tommy Mace (1-0, 2.08 ERA)

Troy - RHP Levi Thomas (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday, 2/29/2020. 4 P.M.

Florida - RHP Jack Leftwich (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

Troy - RHP Orlando Ortiz (1-0, 3.27 ERA)

Game 3: Sunday, 3/1/2020, 1 P.M.

Florida - LHP Hunter Barco (1-0, 1.08 ERA)

Troy - RHP Tyson Ellis (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Series history

Florida holds a 4-1 overall record over Troy in five all-time games, all of which were in Gainesville. This is the first time the teams have met since 1999, and is the first three-game series between the two schools.