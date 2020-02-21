AllGators
Florida vs. Miami: Weekend Series Preview and Information

Zach Goodall

Competition is heating up.

The Florida Gators (5-0, No. 2 in D1Baseball.com Top 25) travel to Coral Gables today for a weekend series against the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes (4-0). 

The Gators enter the weekend with a hot bat, scoring 51 runs and batting .309 through five games this season. Freshman C/INF Nathan Hickey has stood out early, batting .500 through 10 plate appearances with a .643 on-base percentage. 

Infielder Kirby McMullen, catcher Cal Greenfield, and outfielder Jud Fabian have also put together a solid stretch of at-bats to start the season, combining to average .477 and batting in 10 runs.

Florida has seen an improvement from its bullpen to begin the season compared to 2019, albeit with an easy schedule to start the season. The bullpen began emerging early in the second game of the Jacksonville series, and did not allow a run in 7.2 innings pitched.

Starting on the mound over the first two games of the Miami series will be Tommy Mace (1-0, 3.00 ERA) on Friday night, followed by Jack Leftwich (1-0) on Saturday. Leftwich came out hot against Marshall, striking out eight batters and giving up a .136 batting average across six innings. 

Saturday's starter has yet to be announced.

The Hurricanes aren't scoring quite like Florida, but post a .313 batting average and are led by five players batting over .400 with at least 10 plate appearances. 

Miami also boasts a four-starter rotation on the mound that's off to a hot start, combining to strike out 33 batters faced. The highest batting average allowed in the rotation is by Chris McMahon (1-0, 3.00 ERA), allowing a .227 BA across six innings.

McMahon will take the mound for Saturday's contest, with Brian Van Belle (1-0) and Slade Cecconi (1-0, 1.50 ERA) starting the previous and following days, respectively.

The series will be available to watch on ACC Network Extra. Friday and Saturday's matches will begin at 7 P.M., with Sunday's game starting at 1 P.M.

Florida has a 7-1 record against top 10 Miami teams under manager Kevin O'Sullivan, according to Florida athletic communications, and has won each of the last five regular-season series against the Hurricanes.

