Former Florida Gators Star Making a Name with New York Mets
Former Florida Gators pitcher Brandon Sproat was selected for the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game on Tuesday.
The All-Star Futures Game is a matchup of the best Minor League prospects from both the American League (AL) and National League (NL).
Sproat will be on the NL side of the game as he is a part of the New York Mets organization. He was selected by the Mets as the 56th overall pick back in the 2023 MLB Draft.
As a Gator, Sproat had a career ERA of 4.27 and fanned 242 batters across 223.2 innings of work.
In his final season with the Gators, he hurled 106.1 innings and posted a 4.66 ERA while striking out 134 batters on his way to being named Second Team All-SEC.
Additionally, he and former Gator Hurston Waldrep combined for 290 strikeouts in 2023, which is the most by any two-pitcher duo in Florida history.
Now, at the Double-A level in the Mets organization, Sproat has continued his dominance on the mound.
In the seven games with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, he is 3-0 and holds a 1.94 ERA in 41.2 innings. Also, he has struck out 43 batters while only issuing 10 walks.
His work in the minors has earned respect from outside peers as well. According to MLB’s prospect rankings, Sproat comes is ranked the 98th overall prospect. Furthermore, he is the sixth-best prospect in the Mets organization.
Sproat has a bright future ahead of him and will certainly find his way onto the MLB roster in no time if his development continues in the right direction.