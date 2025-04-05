Gators Can’t Rally Behind O’Sullivan Ejection, Fall to Vanderbilt
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In a game in which Florida Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan on Saturday was ejected in just the first inning, the Gators could still not find a spark, falling to Vanderbilt, 3-2, and moving to a 1-10 record in conference play.
O’Sullivan was tossed after just three outs of baseball being played, giving the dugout energy in the second game of a three-game series that was seen as a must-win for Florida’s chances at a postseason berth.
Despite the potential for boosted energy after O'Sullivan got tossed, Florida put up just two runs in a game that ended up being decided by a go-ahead home run by Vanderbilt with two outs in the ninth inning. The Gators out-hit the Commodores nine to five but left 11 runners on base.
On the mound, Aidan King went five full innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five. Luke McNeillie was able to go three frames of almost perfect baseball, allowing no hits and only two baserunners before Billy Barlow took over in the ninth, allowing just the one home run that would end up being the deciding run in the game.
The Gators had seven hitters pick up at least one hit on the day, with Luke Heyman and Justin Nadeau driving in the only two runs.
Florida and Vanderbilt will play the final game of the series Sunday, with the Gators looking to take at least one game in the series and double their conference wins on the year. First pitch is scheduled for noon.