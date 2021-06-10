O'Sullivan Puts Rumors to Rest, Will Remain With Florida Gators

While rumors circulated for weeks, Florida Gators baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan put them to rest, making his intentions to remain with Florida clear.

Florida Gators baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan isn't going anywhere.

While rumors had been circulating as to whether or not O'Sullivan could make the jump to another football program within the SEC, specifically LSU, that was put to rest today after O'Sullivan released a statement proclaiming his intentions to remain with the baseball program.

"I am the head coach at the University of Florida and remain fully committed to the Gators program. This is where I want to be, and I do not have interest in the head coach openings at any other schools," O'Sullivan said.

"I look forward to continuing to build upon the success this program has experienced over the past 14 years, with the goal of bringing Florida back to the College World Series as we pursue yet another National Championship for Gator Nation."

O'Sullivan became head coach of the Gators following the 2007 season. Under O'Sullivan, Florida has appeared in the College World Series a total of seven times. The team won the CWS against LSU in 2017, sweeping the Tigers.

Last year, the team's season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Florida was a staggering 16-1, losing what would be its final contest against Florida State.

Due to the promise the team showed during its shortened season, Florida was expected to make a major leap in 2021. However, the inconsistent squad wasn't able to live up to expectations, ultimately missing the CWS, and losing in the Gainesville regional to South Florida and South Alabama.

The team finished its season with a 38-22 overall record, finishing third in the SEC East behind Tennessee (20-10) and Vanderbilt (19-10) with an SEC record of 17-13.

Still, with O'Sullivan returning, Florida can recenter its focus, bringing in some of the top baseball prospects in the nation. The team recently lost three players, sophomore infielder Cory Acton, junior left-handed pitcher Jordan Butler and junior outfielder Brock Edge to the transfer portal.