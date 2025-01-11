Report: Gators Lose Highly Talented Freshman for the 2025 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan confirmed on Friday that highly touted freshman pitcher Josh Whritenour will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the upcoming season, D1Baseball’s Mark Etheridge announced via X.
Sullivan's apparent confirmation comes nearly two months after a report by former 247 Sports reporter Jacob Rudner regarding a UCL injury Whritenour suffered during a fall outing on Nov. 13. He is expected back for the 2026 season.
The 6-foot-2 right-hander from Tampa, Fla., was rated as the No. 12 player and No. 4 righty in Florida by Perfect Game. Additionally, he was rated as the No. 85 recruit and No. 27 right-hander nationally. Whritenour was also recently named the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 MLB Draft Class, according to Perfect Game.
A product out of A3 Academy, a baseball-focused academic institution, Whritenour participated in the 2024 Perfect Game National Academic Association (PGNAA), where he fanned 55 batters compared to just 16 walks in 40 innings. Moreover, he recorded a 12.4 K/9 in the PGNAA, which led to him being named the 2024 A3 pitcher of the year.
Due to his rating and on-field performances, there were chances Whritenour could spurn a collegiate career with the Gators in favor of starting his professional career. According to MLB.com’s top 250 2024 draft prospects, Whritenour was tabbed as the No. 160 overall prospect in the 2024 draft class.
At the 2024 MLB Draft Combine, Whritenour shined with a 97-mile-per-hour fastball along with a capable slider and changeup.
While losing Whritenour will cause changes for its rotation, the Gators have plenty of talent returning on the mound. Florida returns star pitcher Liam Peterson alongside other hurlers such as Luke McNellie, Jake Clemente, Frank Menendez and Pierce Coppola.
The Gators begin the 2025 campaign on Feb. 14 with a three-game home series against Air Force.