Watch Jac Caglianone Set another Florida Gators Record

Florida Gators slugger Jac Caglianone set the all-time Florida Gators home run record with a solo shot against the Kentucky Wildcats in the College World Series.

Bennett Solomon

Jac Caglianone sets the Florida Gators career home run record against the Kentucky Wildcats in the College World Series
Jac Caglianone sets the Florida Gators career home run record against the Kentucky Wildcats in the College World Series / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Florida Gators first basemen and left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone passed Matt LaPorta for the most home runs in Florida baseball history. 

Caglianone smashed a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Gators’ elimination game against the Kentucky Wildcats. It was Caglianone’s 75th home run with the Gators and his 35th of the season, an all-time single-season record. 

LaPorta played with the Gators from 2004-07, hitting 74 home runs in his four seasons. Caglianone hit 68 of his 75 in only two seasons, making the record even more impressive. 

After a brief freshman season where he hit only seven home runs, Caglianone’s first full season featured a 33-home run campaign. He’s followed that up with a 35 home run season which broke the single-season and program record. 

Florida and Kentucky are currently in the seventh inning with the Gators leading 15-4. Caglianone is now two home runs shy of tying Georgia’s Charlie Condon’s nation-leading 37 home runs this season. 

