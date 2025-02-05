All Gators

BREAKING: Gators Guard Alijah Martin Injured vs. Vanderbilt

The veteran transfer left the contest midway through the first half after suffering an injury to his side.

Cam Parker

Jan 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already down star guard Walter Clayton Jr., the Florida Gators were already shorthanded heading into its midweek matchup against Vanderbilt before another starter suffered an injury.

Guard Alijah Martin left Tuesday's contest with an apparent side injury suffered while chasing after a loose ball midway through the first half. After a bucket from freshman Isaiah Brown, Martin remained in the game for the ensuing defensive possession before exiting and heading straight to the Gators' locker room.

Martin left the game with 10:22 left with Vanderbilt leading 19-17. He had no points with four turnovers in seven minutes of playing time.

With Clayton Jr. already out with an ankle injury, the Gators were heavily relying on guard Denzel Aberdeen, who made his first start, alongside depth guards Urban Klavzar and Brown off the bench. Aberdeen had seven points at the time of writing with the Gators leading 22-21 with 7:56 left in the first half.

Martin eventually returned to the floor near the three-minute mark in the first half with the Gators and Commodores tied 31-31.

Gators Illustrated is in attendance for Tuesday's matchup between the Gators and the Commodores and will update as soon as more information is revealed. Head coach Todd Golden is expected to discuss Martin's and Clayton Jr.'s individual injuries in his post game press conference.

