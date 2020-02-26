Florida Can End its 2020 Regular Season on a High Note

After what has been a disappointing showing for the Gators to this point in the season, Florida is still in prime position to secure a berth to March’s Big Dance.

Despite their struggles, they have recently seemed to fix some significant issues, both offensively and defensively. In doing so, they paint themselves as a sneaky threat to the opposition in the closing stages of the season.

Winning five of their last seven games, the Gators have earned a projected 9-seed from Joe Lunardi according to his latest tournament projections.

However, with a difficult stretch of games that includes three rematches from teams they’ve already seen this season, Florida controls their destiny before the SEC Tournament tips off.

With inconsistency and lack of discipline at times from both the coaching staff and players ringing as the overall theme of the season, the Gators have a chance to right their wrongs as the sun sets on the regular season.

In their final four games, splitting two home and two away, the Gators will need to take advantage of the opportunities they are given. With that being said, let’s take a look at their remaining schedule and the matchups each team presents for the Gators.

Remaining Schedule

LSU: Wednesday, February 26th

Last time these two faced off in late January, basketball fans around the country received yet another down to the wire finish between the two programs that resulted in an LSU victory.

With .5 seconds left to go in the game, the Gators had the ball down 84-82 with a chance to send it to overtime—something they’ve seemingly loved to do against LSU in recent years.

However, the plans of extending the game an extra five minutes were thwarted when Keyontae Johnson was unable to get the ball off in time at the basket, and LSU would sneak away with a win at home.

With the Tigers traveling to Gainesville for the second matchup of the year tonight, the Gators look to get back a game they were so close to stealing earlier on in the season.

To do so, they will need to hold the talented LSU starting five in check offensively.

In the January 21st matchup, the Gators were dominated by the Tigers. In a game that included six LSU players scoring 13 or more points, defensive execution will be critical in Florida, earning a much-needed victory at home.

As the first game of their last four, a win against the SEC’s third-ranked squad could propel them to more victories down the stretch of the season.

Tennessee: Saturday, February 28th

As the only remaining team on Florida’s schedule that they have not seen so far this season, Tennessee is a must-win game for the Gators.

With a 15-12 record on the year, Tennessee has taken a large step back from last season’s exceptional play and their SEC tournament championship due to the loss of critical pieces.

This season, the Volunteers have relied on a multitude of players to anchor down the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Lacking a star player that takes them to the next level, Tennessee has been a middle of the pack SEC team this year.

Despite being a winnable game for the Gators, there is always a possibility of the unexpected.

As a team that has played down to their opponents all season, Florida has self-destructive tendencies that could hurt them if they’re not careful.

However, against a Tennessee team that lacks in size, players like Johnson, Omar Payne, and Kerry Blackshear Jr. could take advantage of the offensive and defensive glass to give the Gators second chance opportunities and more chances to put points on the board.

Doing so will be crucial for the Gators and their future chances of getting into the tournament.

Georgia: Wednesday, March 4th

In their second to last game of the season, the Gators will continue their two-game road trip to play what will be their last game away from home in the 2019-20 regular season.

After struggling against Georgia in their previous matchup, the Gators will go into hostile territory to take on the Anthony Edwards-led Bulldogs.

So far this season, Edwards has been Georgia’s workhorse. Averaging 18.9 points per game and shooting 40% from the field, Edwards has been a special player for the Bulldogs in his only season on campus.

The last time these two faced off, Edwards recorded 32 points and six rebounds in a game where Georgia saw a 22 point lead diminished in the second half as the Gators rode to an 81-75 victory.

After a magnificent comeback, the Gators go into Athens looking for yet another win against their SEC rival.

To do so, they will once again need to focus on the defensive side of the ball in limiting Edwards’s impact on the game. If they can neutralize his playmaking ability from the field, Florida could walk into their final matchup with Kentucky with a much-need, morale-boosting victory.

No. 8 Kentucky: Saturday, March 7th

This past weekend, Florida traveled to Lexington, where they faced off against Kentucky.

In the first matchup between the two, Florida hung in against one of the top ten teams in the country, losing by only six points.

However, on paper, the performance looks much better than how the game played out.

With Andrew Nembhard only accounting for four points during the evening along with enduring a seven-minute scoreless streak that ultimately lost them the game, the Gators go into their final home game with the opportunity to right their most recent wrong.

Now, in the regular-season finale, the Gators look to once again battle the Wildcats of Kentucky for the second time in just two weeks. Outmatched in many areas on the floor, Florida needs to execute at a high level, especially against Immanuel Quickley, who scorched them for 26 points in the previous game.

This time around, Scottie Lewis—with his 7-1 wingspan and flawless defensive technique—will likely get the task of guarding the talented first-year player in a freshman versus freshman battle when Kentucky visits Gainesville.

On top of that, Florida will need to score points in a big way. Coming by way of Nembhard—who struggled the last time these two faced off—Johnson, and Noah Locke, the Gators need to shoot well from distance and rack up points in the paint to reach the threshold of 70 points to take down the Wildcats.

Despite being a tall task, Florida showed recently in Lexington they can hang in with Kentucky but, can they push themselves over the hump to reign triumphant as they continue their push towards March.

That is a question we all are asking about this team.

Final Thoughts

As the season approaches its inevitable end, the Gators are in a position many didn’t expect them to be in.

Just a few games out from claiming yet another March Madness berth, the Gators have come a long way from the finger-pointing and irrational statements that were made during the toughest stretch of the season.

But, there are still ways to go in these finals games.

With so much on the line and a talented group of players, Florida has a chance to prove its’ worth going into tournament time.

In the remaining games, they must come out victorious in three of the four. At 17-10 on the year, Florida cannot afford two more losses on their resumé at this point. Being able to beat the mediocre teams such as Georgia and Tennessee and stealing one versus LSU or Kentucky is the key to the Gators’ success.

If they can do so, Florida will close the season on a high note—winning 8 of their last 11—going into mid-March and the NCAA tournament.