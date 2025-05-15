Florida Gators’ Alex Condon Speaks on NBA Draft Status
CHICAGO-- While serving as the defensive anchor during their 2025 national championship run, Florida Gators big man Alex Condon saw his draft stock rise significantly.
Back in April, Condon announced that he would be declaring for the upcoming NBA Draft while also maintaining his collegiate eligibility. The Australian native has been participating in this week’s NBA Draft Combine, where he offered some insight into his future.
“I’ve got a good situation waiting for me at Florida,” Condon said, per Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney. “It has to be a good situation for me to stay [in draft] but feedback I’m getting from teams right now is positive, and I’m ready to stay in if I need to.”
Condon had a strong season overall, but was slowed by an ankle injury throughout the NCAA tournament. Back in February, Condon was projected to be a late first-round pick, but as his averages dropped after the injury, so did his draft stock.
In ESPN’s most recent mock draft, Condon was the first pick of the second round (31st overall), landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, a mock draft from Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre also has Condon going to Minnesota, this time with the No.15 overall pick.
Last season, Condon earned All-SEC honors as he led the Gators in rebounds per game (7.5) and blocked shots (49) while averaging 10.3 points per game. During his first season at Florida, he made the SEC All-Freshman team while averaging 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.