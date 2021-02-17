Three Takeaways From the Gators Return to Action Against Arkansas

In their first contest in 13 days, the Florida Gators failed overcome the rust of a long midseason layoff against Arkansas.

A story of seconds.

Following their second extended time off of the season due to their second coronavirus outbreak within the program, Florida's return to the court in Fayetteville resulted in their second straight loss.

Showing significant rust coming out of the long break, the Gators were abysmal from the field in the first half of play, shooting just 30 percent through the first 20 minutes. Behind by ten at halftime, 40 to 30, the Gators rallied together to stay on the heels of the Razorbacks in the second half of play.

Making the game interesting by staying within single digits of Arkansas, Florida made a complete 180 from the first half’s showing to go 48 percent from the field and account for their 34 points in the second.

In doing so, the Gators managed to take their first and only lead of the game with 3:28 remaining to play. Ultimately falling short due to the sloppiness down the stretch, UF showed moments of resiliency in an otherwise daunting challenge (a consistent virtue of this season's team).

While the game ultimately fell short due to glaring negatives, there are a few positives to take away from Tuesday night's bout with the No. 24 ranked Razorbacks.

Here are three takeaways from Florida’s 11-point loss on the road to second-year head coach Eric Musselman's Arkansas squad.

Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy

The side effects from 13 days off in the heat of conference play were evident amongst the Florida Gators in their return.

Totaling 16 turnovers and 19 fouls on the game, sloppiness sat as the overall storyline of the game for UF. However, the inability to score the basketball is a close second.

The offensive production significantly dropped from the highly efficient unit that has stepped on the court as of late. Having only one starter reach double digits in points, the Gators failed to eclipse the third time all season long.

Shooting 23 of 61 (37.7 percent) from the field as a team while shooting just 4 for 21 (19 percent) from beyond the arc, the 64 points accounted for by UF were tough to come by.

The biggest surprise of the evening was the lack of paint presence from the Gators. With Omar Payne scoring just two-point and Colin Castleton — who practiced just one time over the near two-week stretch — the big men struggled to find a groove that created a sustainable presence inside the paint for UF to work through.

Despite being second on the team in scoring with 13 points (five of which coming from the free-throw line), uncharacteristic misses around the basket resulted in Castleton shooting 40% from the field and playing a significant role in the low efficiency on offense.

Lacking the execution needed to derail a top-25 team like Arkansas, Florida was subject to the rust that is bound to be felt when coming off an extended break.

Tyree Appleby did all he could to overcome his hometown team, possibly too much

Playing in 37 minutes, the highest by far for the Gators, Tyree Appleby provided a much-needed spark on the offensive end in the second half.

Scoring a team-leading 16 points on 6 of 14 from the field despite going 1 of 7 from three, Appleby sat at the main source of production for a stagnant Gators offense.

Hitting multiple floaters in the lane throughout the Gators' comeback efforts — including one with 4:40 remaining to give the Gators their first and only lead of the game before going scoreless to close the game — Appleby produced what was possibly his most impactful game for Florida of his career.

Despite his efforts to bring Florida back, trying to do too much may have led to the Gators' downfall in the end. Often attempting to be the hero against his hometown team, Appleby accounted for seven of the Gators' 16 turnovers.

While being a catalyst for the limited success Mike White’s team did see in Fayetteville, Appleby’s tendency to operate out of control summarizes the sloppy loss at the hand of the Razorbacks.

Perfection from the charity stripe kept the Gators within striking distance

An aspect of Florida’s game that did not directly correlate to the road loss was that of their free-throw shooting.

With little direct impact on the game's conclusion, Florida lit up the charity stripe throughout the evening. Connecting on all fourteen attempts from the line, the Gators nearly overcame a horrible night shooting the basketball in regulation with points from the free-throw line.

Well distributed throughout the roster, Mann, Castleton, Duruji, Appleby and Osayi Osifo all saw trips to the line in which they capitalized on to keep the Gators in a spot to take over the game late.

While it isn’t a sustainable factor and didn’t alter the outcome of the contest, the perfection from the free-throw line presents a jumping-off point as Mike White looks to get his team’s season back on the right tracks before time runs out and he finds himself in a familiar situation late in the year.

On a night that was all-around hard to bear, a once-hot streaking Florida team is starting to trend downwards as March Madness approaches.

However, the past two performances are two they will look to soon forget as they return home with the hopes of snapping their two-game skid at the expense of the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.