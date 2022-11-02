Gators Big Man Colin Castleton Selected to Preseason All-SEC First Team

Just one day removed from the Gators' orange and blue scrimmage, the anticipation for Todd Golden's first season is at an all-time high. With a fresh style of basketball slated to hit the floor and high-caliber talent on the roster, Florida has the potential for a big jump in 2022-23.

That jump will likely hinge on the performance of fifth-year center Colin Castleton.

On Wednesday, the hype surrounding what will be his final rendition of college basketball increased as he joined a star-studded list of talent on the All-SEC First Team, as voted on by coaches.

The honor continues a preseason filled with praise for the Gators' big man as he returns to the lineup following a season in which he averaged 16.2 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Those numbers came despite a shoulder injury that he played through a season ago. Castleton received surgery on the wound early this offseason, but he was back at 100 percent for the Gators' preseason practices which began in early September.

The Deland (Fla.) native was also named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch list and the media's All-SEC First Team list in October.

Below you can find the full All-SEC first-and second-team selections for the 2022-23 season.

First Team Preseason All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

Colin Castleton – Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Kobe Brown – Missouri

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama

Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn

K.D. Johnson – Auburn

Kario Oquendo – Georgia

KJ Williams – LSU

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M

