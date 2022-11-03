Skip to main content

Gators Center Target Rueben Chinyelu Releases Top 5

Florida international center target Rueben Chinyelu includes the Gators in his top five schools.

One of the top international prospects in the 2023 cycle, center Rueben Chinyelu has cut his list of offers down to a top five, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports.

The NBA Academy (Africa) prospect included the Gators alongside Tennessee, Washington State, Rutgers and Santa Clara — the schools he’s visited — to continue forward in consideration for his services.

His commitment decision is expected soon, although there is no set date.

Florida is currently considered a strong contender having hosted Chinyelu for an official visit September 15-17.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Todd Golden has a history of recruiting at the international level dating back to his time as a head coach at San Francisco. That fact was on display in his first offseason with Florida as he pulled in German center Aleks Szymczyk to plug a thin front court.

Golden hopes to once again capitalize on the plentiful international well for a big man in the 2023 cycle. Chinyelu, who has drawn comparisons to Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe when Tshiebwe was in the recruitment phase of his career, would provide a legitimate plug to the Gators lineup when Colin Castleton inevitably moves on from the program after the 2022-23 season.

Chinyelu’s explosiveness around the basket pared with his 6-foot-11 frame and 7-foot-8 wingspan makes him impressively high-upside prospect with little signs of bust potential when he arrives at the college level.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.

Evan Stewart
Football

Gators Looking to Combat Influx of Texas A&M Youth Led by WR Evan Stewart

By Brandon Carroll
Aleks Szymczyk
Basketball

Florida Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Center Aleks Szymczyk

By Brandon Carroll
Kamar Wilcoxson
Football

Gators DB Kamar Wilcoxson to Enter Transfer Portal

By Zach Goodall
Keon Zipperer
Football

Billy Napier Offers Updates on Gators WR Shorter, TE Zipperer, CB Moore

By Zach Goodall
Justin Shorter 2
Football

Gators Midweek Injury Report: WR Justin Shorter Questionable vs. Aggies

By Zach Goodall
Colin Castleton
Basketball

Gators Big Man Colin Castleton Selected to Preseason All-SEC First Team

By Brandon Carroll
Anthony Richardson and O'Cyrus Torrence
Football

Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Named a Semifinalist for Lombardi Award

By Zach Goodall
Golden
Basketball

Gators Orange and Blue Hoops Scrimmage Observations and Notes

By Brandon Carroll