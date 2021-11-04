Countdown to Tip-Off: Florida Gators 2021-22 Preseason Awards

Awarding five preseason accolades to the Florida Gators basketball team before they tip-off the season on Tuesday.

The regular season for Florida Gators basketball is rapidly approaching. On Tuesday, UF will begin the year against Elon at home at 8 P.M.

Florida sports a vastly remodeled roster of transfers, handpicked by head coach Mike White, with the hope that the newfound length, athleticism and versatility will rid the team of the woes they've experienced in recent years.

To countdown to tip-off, AllGators hands out five preseason accolades for the Gators 2021-22 season.

Most Valuable Player: Colin Castleton

Colin Castleton returns from a season of 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks per game to lead the 2021-22 Gators team with intensity on both ends of the court.

Last season, Castleton was an asset when scoring, but when he struggled to score, the team struggled to win.

This season, he will need to establish himself as a reliable option that spans beyond his impact as a scorer. I think he'll be able to, but it won't come easy.

On Monday, Florida's preseason exhibition matchup against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University started slow for the Gators center. Despite finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block, the senior failed to make a single field goal until the second half and shot 2-for-8 from the field.

Although he didn't perform at the level many expected from him in Florida's pick-and-roll dependent offense, Castleton showed that he could be the best player the Gators employ this season without having to stuff the stat sheet.

Given his frame and wide range of post moves in his arsenal, Castelton draws considerable attention from opposing defenses while operating in the heart of the offense. Commanding double teams down low against ERAU, he was a major reason for open-shot opportunities along the perimeter.

He proved to be more than just a scorer in the exhibition game, and while it's a small sample size against a less talented Division-II school, it's a promising sign of trending in the right direction.

As a result, Castleton checks in as AllGators' preseason MVP pick.

Defensive Player of the Year: Phlandrous Fleming Jr.

These are three words to describe Phlandrous Fleming Jr.: Lanky, athletic and scrappy.

One thing that the Gators targeted when scanning the portal was versatility. Attempting to stack the roster with two-way players that had high upsides on both ends, Fleming fit the mold.

However, his largest strength comes on the defensive end.

Playing with physicality, quick feet and length, the guard-forward hybrid will continue to make his presence felt, disrupting passing lanes and tipping shots when closing out on shooters.

As a two-time defensive player of the year in the Big South when playing for Charleston Southern, Fleming was responsible for 137 steals and 89 blocks in four seasons.

Not afraid to hit the hardwood for loose balls, Fleming's effort will pay dividends when it comes to being disruptive to opposing scorers.

This qualifies him to be an ace defender for White's squad this season.

Best Newcomer: Brandon McKissic

Imagine the rookie of the year category, but the so-called "rookie" is really in his fifth year of college.

Coming over from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Brandon McKissic is slated to be a valuable two-way player for the Gators in 2021-22.

Proving his worth in his first-ever live-audience action in a blue and orange uniform, McKissic accounted for 20 points — 14 in the second half — on over 50% from the field and over 70% from beyond the three-point line.

He asserted himself as an efficient scorer in the Gators offense, one that can emerge as a star at all three levels as the season rolls on.

These were talents unbeknown to some but expected from the UMKC faithful. In due time, GatorNation will learn.

Meanwhile, he's pesky on the defensive end, using length and physically to make it difficult on the opposing guards. He continued his stretch of dominance that made him a top target for White in the transfer portal this offseason.

All in all, McKissic has the potential to be the star in the group of new additions.

Energizer Bunny: Tyree Appleby

Set to play in unfamiliar territory off the bench, Tyree Appleby will still be the one to bring the juice.

Last season, Appleby was characterized for his relentless motor and craftiness around the rim when running the floor as the starting point guard.

This season, he looks to do the same as the sixth man in the rotation.

As the main contributor to the Gators 22 fast-break points against Embry-Riddle, Appleby looked rejuvenated in his new role and still saw the most minutes of any Florida player.

That will likely be the case all season long.

His desire to get out in front of the defense in transition maximizes Florida the strengths of the athletic roster.

Appleby provides a spark for Florida, resulting in his place as the energizer bunny.

Biggest Sleeper: Jason Jitoboh

Playing at a thin center position for the Gators this season, Jason Jitoboh's time to shine has come.

Standing at 6-foot-11, 305 pounds, the junior big man is set to play the most minutes of his career in relief of Castleton at the five.

Given his above-average conditioning to run the floor at his stature, Jitoboh can be a sneakily dominant piece to the puzzle on both ends of the court.

Employed as a rim protector in his limited in-game experience through two seasons, he makes it difficult on opposing teams to penetrate the lane when he's inside.

However, his biggest contribution will come on the glass.

As a guard-heavy team, there is a concern that they will have trouble rebounding the basketball, making Jitoboh's job to pull down defensive rebounds and create opportunities for second-chance points offensively crucial.

Given his robust frame, it shouldn't be much of a problem.

If the Gators desire to have prolonged success this season, Jitoboh's skillset as a glass cleaner and rim protector off the bench will play a major factor.

