Florida Gators vs. Elon Phoenix: Game Info, Odds, Where To Watch and More

This evening, the vastly remodeled Florida Gators basketball team will tip-off regular-season action against the Elon Phoenix at home.

Here is everything you need to know prior to tonight’s matchup.

Elon Phoenix Vs. Florida Gators

Date and Time: Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Billy Donovan Court at the Exactech Arena/Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Series history: This is the first-ever contest between the two programs.

TV: SEC+/ESPN+

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network (Mick Hubert and Lee Humphrey)

Odds: UF -18.5, O/U: 139.5, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The Rundown

The first game of the Florida Gators 2021-22 campaign has arrived.

Squaring off with the Elon Phoenix, the Gators will be put to the test to find their identity as a unit with a plethora of new faces, including transfers Brandon McKissic, Myreon Jones, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and CJ Felder.

Returning from a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Oral Roberts, Florida look to replicate and surpass the success from a year ago. Losing their leading scorer Tre Mann to the NBA Draft, the Gators will attempt to find a piece the offense can rely on to put points on the board when others run dry.

In their exhibition contest against Embry-Riddle on Nov. 1, McKissic flashed signs of being that guy.

On the other side, the Phoenix is a veteran squad that emphasizes controlling the tempo with a half-court structure on the offensive end. As a result, Mike White's defense – which is slated to be the pride of the unit – will be put to the test in game one.

Elon’s offensive production will run through guard Hunter McIntosh, who averaged 15.7 points a game last season.

With just one game to prepare for their annual matchup with the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles, UF will be forced to discover themselves quickly against a formidable opponent from the Colonial Athletic Association.

